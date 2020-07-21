LGBTQ 101 workshop held by Calgary Pride

By Jen Sidorova, July 21 2020 —

Pride is always a protest, and, perhaps, the important component of a protest is educating people outside of a queer community about simple but sophisticated nuances of LGBTQ+ society. Queer education is greatly needed as it often destroys old nasty stereotypes about queer folks and increases allyship among straight community.

Due to COVID-19, the LGBTQ workshop was facilitated by the gorgeous and charming Victoria Bucholtz, also known as drag queen Karla Marx. The session was organized entirely online, though this was definitely a case when digital format only attracted more people in attendance.

I first saw Victoria Bucholtz on the stage when she was performing as drag queen Karla Marx. Just before the quarantine, Karla Marx hosted her show “Karla Marx and Friends” in February, where she cracked lots and lots of hilarious jokes. It was a nice surprise to see her as a workshop facilitator.

LGBTQ 101 is a session for beginners so the workshop was aimed to explain common definitions, introduce flags, provide a short history of LGBTQ+ movements as well as using gender pronouns.

Besides explaining the terms, Bucholtz pointed out some controversial items, such as the difference between bisexual and pansexual orientations. As Victoria has a PhD in History, she was quite excited to talk about the major historical dates in a history of queer movements. Some of the facts could easily be used in LGBTQ+ trivia. Do you know what country adopted a pink triangle to distinguish homosexual people? Nazi Germany. When did Alberta recognize and prohibit LGBTQ+ discrimination at work? Only in 1998.

The descriptions of sexual and gender orientation were tied to the pictures of flags. This is also where the online format definitely benefited the presentation. It was possible to take screenshots of every flag from the smartphone. Most of the flags were quite famous but some of not very well-known flags, e.g Demisexual and A-romantic were also introduced in the session.

The Demio platform also allowed users to ask questions in an online format. Most of the discussion was about the gender pronouns, how to use them appropriately, what to do in case of misuse, and how to approach a friend or coworker who recently affirmed their gender. Some questions were asked by teachers in K-12 schools who were interested in learning more to help queer children.

The most essential take from the entire session was a simple but still powerful statement that gender is a social construct, which is not biologically assigned at birth. Gender diversity can include not only cis-gendered individuals but also non-binary, trans and gender-fluid folks.

The conversation about gender and sexual diversity was also influenced by the Black Lives Matter movement. Bucholtz put a strong emphasis on the necessity to fight racism within the queer community.

Overall, LGBTQ 101 was a well-organized and vividly illustrated introduction to LGBTQ+ culture, with so many terms and concepts presented in a nutshell. And this was obviously a case when a digital format was advantageous to participants instead of restricting them.