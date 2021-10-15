New scholarship for Black social work students

By Alina Mansuri and Alikhan Mansuri, October 15 2021—

The Faculty of Social Work has recently announced the introduction of the Dr. Wanda Thomas Bernard scholarship. This scholarship is available for Black students in the faculty who have demonstrated excellent leadership skills in the community. At both the undergraduate and graduate level, these monetary grants aim to mitigate the systemic barriers that exist for the Black community in achieving higher education.



Dr. Wanda Thomas Bernard is an inspirational Nova Scotian who has persevered through various obstacles on her path to a Ph.D. in Social Work. Indeed, such barriers still exist today, and the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) task force at the University of Calgary have taken upon itself the mission of removing these barriers and helping Black students achieve their goals.

Co-chair of the EDI task force, Patrina Duhaney, a professor at the University of Calgary, emphasized the importance of these scholarships in “recognizing Black experiences, Black perspectives and their contributions to teaching and learning.” The goal is to “retain Black academics and strengthen relationships with communities.”

Duhaney noted that the scholarships were initiated after the realization of “the challenges and barriers that [Black students] experience,” which were found “through collection of race-based data.” Research indicates that Black students tend to be more marginalized economically, and thus these scholarships are designed to help Black students gain access to academic spaces.

Three scholarships are available in total — in addition to the Dr. Wanda Thomas Bernard scholarship, the Emergent Black Voices scholarship is also available for undergraduate students, with each offering $1,000 for students that display excellent leadership skills. After undergraduate studies, the graduate scholarship — Dr. Dave Este Excellence Scholarship — is available for Black students in their further academic goals.

All scholarships are available not just for Canadians and Permanent Residents, but also for international students in the recognition of their unique barriers.



The task force is also carrying out several other initiatives, with the scholarships being only one of many. The task force is planning a mentorship program for high-school students and has many university-wide events planned — many of which encompass Black History Month.



Applications will be available soon, and students are encouraged to regularly check the Faculty of Social Work website.