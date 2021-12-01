The Beijing Olympics controversy highlights the hubris of the West

By Christian Lowry, December 1 2021—

If its past and present incarnations are any indications, the Olympics are as much about political posturing as they are about the physical prowess of their athletic competitors. This time around, several protesters interrupted the torch-lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by unveiling a sign that read “No Genocide Games” in protest of China’s alleged maltreatment of its ethnic minorities, particularly Tibetans and the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs concentrated in the country’s Xinjiang Province. One protester asked, “How can Beijing be allowed to host the Olympics given that they are committing a genocide against the Uyghurs?” Similar condemnations are routinely raised by NGOs and predominantly Western governments.

The answer is that the Chinese government is allowed to host the Olympics because there is not enough evidence that China is engaging in genocide. If it were, it is remarkably inept at doing so. Prior to Chinese rule, Xinjiang’s population lived in stupefying poverty. Between its annexation in 1950 and 2020, Xinjiang’s life expectancy at birth rose from 30 years to 74 years. Most of this increase was achieved by 1989 when the figure was 65.7 years. Between 2010 and 2020, the figure rose from 72.4 years to 74.7 years and its ethnic minority population increased by 1,946,000. Between 1978 and 2013, the number of mosques in China increased from 2,930 to 24,300, repairing the harm done in the previous anti-religious campaigns of the Mao era. This means there is about one mosque for every 530 Chinese Muslims.

China has taken great expense not only to ensure human and economic development in Xinjiang but to provide various social benefits to its people, including the Uyghur Muslim community. In 2007, a recent “Year of the Pig” in the Chinese calendar, pigs and other such symbols considered taboo to Muslims were banned from the national media. In 2017, about 12,000 Chinese Muslims journeyed abroad to complete the Hajj, a religious pilgrimage to Mecca that is one of the five pillars of Islam. The central government also exempted ethnic minorities such as Tibetans and Uyghurs from the nationwide one-child limit. As of 2004, between 65 and 70 per cent of Xinjiang’s minority students were being schooled in their native languages and the Uyghur language is often taught as a subject even in the region’s Mandarin Chinese schools under a bilingual education policy adopted the same year. The availability of mosques in Xinjiang is even greater than that of Christian churches in the United Kingdom. Noting these inconsistencies, Dr. Asatar Bair notes, “no genocide in history has ever occurred amidst [a] rising population, life expectancy and income of those supposedly victimized, nor with official funding and support of the culture, religion and language of the supposed victims.”

The claim that China is imprisoning over a million Uyghurs is based on an NGO report that interviewed only eight nameless, unvetted Uyghur villagers about arrests in their village from 2017 through 2018. The report, written by the Network of Chinese Human Rights Defenders, did not explain why its sample size was so small, why its respondents were trustworthy, or why it considered them to be definitive examples of the larger whole. Such flagrance cheapens the meaning of “genocide” and mocks the victims of actual, well-documented genocides.

Adrian Zenz, another leading source for claims of mass internment of Chinese Uyghurs, has claimed at various points that 1 million to 1.8 million people may have been swept up in the alleged campaign, although he admits the number may be as low as 300,000. U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver claimed in May 2019 that the total number was “closer to 3 million citizens.” It remains unknown how China is supposed to be an airtight police state while unqualified Westerners claim special knowledge about it, or how the same evidence leads to such radically different conclusions among them. A 2015 BBC News article accidentally summed up the dilemma by accusing Chinese police forces of killing civilians in a counterinsurgency operation before conveniently claiming, “China strictly controls media access to Xinjiang so reports are difficult to verify.”

Official Chinese statistical data show that, in 2017, Xinjiang was home to 21 per cent of China’s arrests — a tenfold increase since 2007. In 2018, Xinjiang had an incarceration rate of about 500 per 100,000 people. To incarcerate between 1 million and 3 million people, Xinjiang would have to have an incarceration rate between 4,000 per 100,000 and 12,000 per 100,000 people. There is no such precedent even among heavy-handed communist regimes. For example, at its largest size in the early 1950s, the Soviet Gulag’s incarceration rate reached 1,558 per 100,000 and its central government subsidies alone swallowed 16 per cent of the Soviet government budget despite benefiting the unpaid labour performed by its inmates. While there is an intensive policing campaign in Xinjiang, it falls far short of any kind of genocide.

There are more than a few reasons why official Chinese data can be trusted. First, any state, especially a single-party state, keeps close track of who it imprisons and for what reason. Second, the burden of proof is on the accuser to show that China systematically falsifies its correctional data for the sake of public relations and no such proof has emerged, since an entirely separate, centralized dataset would have to be discovered. Third, the existence of a second dataset is unlikely since such elementary government data has to be compiled by thousands of low-level, civilian public sector workers and thus would be relatively easy to leak if it existed. Fourth, as we shall see, alternative, unofficial estimates of Xinjiang’s correctional population are wildly speculative, often contradict each other, or do not conclusively prove where they get their data from. Fifth, instead of falsifying data, the Chinese government could simply refuse to collect the data altogether or attempt to justify what it shows and so far, they have chosen the latter course. Sixth, the fact that some (but hardly most) of China’s official penal statistics are compatible with the genocide narrative indicates that there is not a blanket denial of the regime’s increased surveillance measures in Xinjiang. Seventh, fabricating statistics in one governmental sector would raise existential doubt about China’s openness in other aspects of its society and potentially jeopardize the foreign investment and economic development on which much of the government’s legitimacy rests.

None of what I have written is meant to give the Chinese government carte blanche to flout human rights. The real problem is that offshoring our human rights criticisms to foreign countries deprives us of the constructive opportunity to redress violations of human rights in our own countries, which we can directly influence. Lest we believe such crises are lacking in our modern liberal democracies, we might compare differences in longevity between Western colonial regimes and Chinese autonomous regions like Xinjiang. Meanwhile, the life expectancy gap between Xinjiang and China proper is 1.9 years (74.7 years and 76.6 years). In Canada, the life expectancy gap between the Indigenous population and the non-Indigenous population is 9.3 years (75.1 years and 84.4 years). Between Israel and the Palestinian territories, the gap is nearly nine years (74.1 and 82.8 years). In apartheid-era South Africa, the 1980 gap in life expectancy between white South Africans and Black South Africans was roughly 15 years (55.6 years and 70.5 years). In 1931, the life expectancy gap between the population of British India and Britain proper was 30 years (26.9 years and 57.6 years). These disparities underline vast inequalities in rights, freedoms, services and economic opportunities between the conquering and conquered peoples under Western imperialism. Many claims made against China’s human rights record by shady Western campaigners appear to be little more than speculative projection inspired by a rich history of world-class human rights abuses in their own countries.

And there are many abusive policies and acts to deflect from. The United States alone offers many examples. The so-called “leader of the free world” is a world leader in many of the wrong ways. It is not China providing military equipment, training, or funding to 73 per cent of the world’s dictatorships — that is the United States. It is not China that has allowed 751,000 of its people to die from the easily-remedied spread of COVID-19 — that is the United States. It was not China that wasted $6.4 trillion in a “Global War on Terror” that has killed at least 800,000 people and displaced up to 59 million more and otherwise terrorized countless others since October 2001 — that was the United States. It is not China causing up to 45,000 deaths annually by denying easily-provided health insurance to one-tenth of its population — that is the United States. It is not China reneging on international climate commitments as up to 300 million people risk climate displacement by 2050 — that is the United States.

Ironic as it may seem, constant condemnations of China do a disservice to human rights. Our focus on overseas, ideologically foreign countries creates an opportunity cost in which we focus on problems abroad that we cannot solve rather than those closer to home. Westerners do not pay taxes to China, speak its recognized languages, appear in its media to commentate on its affairs, have rights under its legal system, or participate in its political organs. We also trade too extensively with China to make a boycott against its interests worthwhile and our Western societies have been guilty of presiding over many crimes similar or worse than those for which we hold its government responsible.

However, with diligent effort, we can exercise our influence in all of those domains within our own countries and many activists and campaigners have done so with a remarkable record of success over the centuries. Anybody serious about expanding human dignity must campaign where their influence is the greatest and where the gains are most promising. Otherwise, they will find themselves lamely pushing the momentary cause that is most convenient to their nation’s ruling elites. The Olympian furor over human rights in Xinjiang and China more broadly, is simply the latest fork in the road for up-and-coming activists.

This article is part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet’s editorial board.