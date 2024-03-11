Black students and their voices don’t cease to exist after Black History Month 

By Reyam Jamaleddine, March 11 2024—

As the short month of February has concluded and we’ve stepped into March, we are slowly going to notice the diminishing of posters advertising Black events, workshops and businesses from the bulletin boards in the halls across campus. For Black students, their history, advocacy and legacy far surpass a singular month. The voices of Black students are persistent and demanding recognition and representation throughout the year.

The struggle of Black students to find their voice and raise it does not end with the cessation of this month. In an interview with the Gauntlet, University of Calgary alumni Ebenezer Belayneh shares his story as a former student on campus.

“As a Black student who pursued two honours degrees during my undergraduate studies, I was often one of few Black students in the classroom. And so oftentimes, I would witness professors use very derogatory terms when it comes to mentioning things related to the African continent. I would witness African-Black professors and TAs (Teaching Assistants) be scrutinized more heavily because of their accents and because of the way they spoke. I would witness my professors be a little too surprised and too shocked when they hear I’m doing well in my school or when they hear, you know, I manage to secure various internships in different industries,” said Belayneh.

“I feel like there’s always this burden as Black people, as racialized people to always have to be excellent to the degree where you’re wanting to set the standard for your entire race, sometimes, so wanting to be excellent so that your people come off as excellent. And so that the work that you do and the energy and the effort that you give dismantles some of those inherent biases that people already have towards the Black community, Black men, Black women, etc.”

Belayneh was a student who developed a proposal for the expansion of the African Studies Program. He uses his voice to continue to advocate for the expansion of spaces for the community education of Black history and culture.

“We need to create more spaces where people understand what it means to be Black. So that’s why I worked really hard to help expand the African Studies Program because knowledge about Africa is so limited on campus. And so when me and a bunch of students came together in 2020. We launched this movement to expand our African Studies Program,”

“It teaches you about microaggressions, teaches you about White supremacy, teaches you about anti-Black racism, how it manifests in society, teaches you about colorism, teaches you about racial bias. And when I tell you White students are learning, Black students, the Filipino students. Every student you name it, everybody across the board is learning. They’re growing, they’re expanding their knowledge base. And so in my eyes, that’s one of the best ways to kind of come at this issue of racial bias is when you’re able to expand people’s knowledge and expand the way people think about some of these issues, and the only way we were able to do that is by working within the system taking something that had, you know, it’s roots, this very small African Studies Program, growing it and giving more students the opportunity to learn about this.”

As Belayneh recalls what he navigated as a student on campus, he shares the gaps that are evident and harmful to the student population in its entirety.

“During my undergrad, I took 50 classes. Out of those 50 classes across two different honours degrees I only had one Black professor. The rest were majority White men, the next group was probably White women, and then followed by a few racialized instructors. But the problem was that I couldn’t find a Black professor in economics. That was my degree, I had to go to development studies or African studies or to find a racialized woman I had to go to my Spanish class. And so one of the biggest issues we are facing is the underrepresentation of Black faculty across disciplines, not just where you traditionally expect them to be. Because Black people bring unique perspectives to sociology, to psychology, to economics, to art and art history, but oftentimes you’ll only find them in spaces connected to their identity. Like you’d find a female professor in the women’s studies program, but at the end of the day — you need women and female faculty across the board, so we can apply a feminist lens to some of the issues that we confront as universities to the same degree,”

“I would say the representation of Black history and culture at the University of Calgary is very limited, and it’s because we do not have enough Black faculty staff represented at higher levels of the university, at the teaching level, at the senior leadership and executive level and what has had to happen is that Black students have had to rise to the occasion time and time again.”

Belayneh shared the experience of Black students in the faculty of law. In 2020, frustrated by the lack of Black students within the faculty, the Black Law Students’ Association (BLSA) released an advocacy document as a call to action. This encouraged and manifested the creation of the Black Student Equitable Admissions Process (BSEAP) which ensured equitable admission processes that increased the admission of Black students into the program.

Belayneh also related this story to the triumphant victory of the Black Medical Students’ Association (BMSA) at the University of Calgary which advocated for the Black Applicant Admissions Process (BAAP). Similarly, two Black students, one of which is Ebenezer Belayneh and Prudence Iticka, developed and advocated for the expansion of the African Studies program in the Faculty of Arts.

“The theme of everything that I’m trying to say here is that it has been Black students time and time again, who are upset. University of Calgary, we’re not waiting for you to make spaces for us, we’re going to do it ourselves. You just need to follow along and push us through the approval process, which is what happened to all of us, the Black law, Black medical, Black art students, all of those three initiatives fully led by Black students, and then the University of Calgary just did the administration. So, biggest challenge I’m seeing right now is that I have yet to see the University of Calgary themselves do something substantial to support the development of Black students on campus or to help us flourish academically, socially, professionally — all of it, all of the work, all of the advocacy, all of the initiatives, all of the admissions program, all of the events, all of the Black History Month celebrations is being led by Black students and Black faculty.”

Belayneh’s advice for Black students in raising their voices on campus is to run for student governance and leadership positions.

“My advice to Black students is run. Run in your local student union, run for your department club positions, run to be a faculty rep. Run for the Senate, run for Board of Governors, run for positions of power. So you can represent Black students and bring our needs to senior leadership.”

In a final insight for Black students, Belayneh describes and voices the importance of clubs on campus. He expresses the significance that these small communities hold for students on campus.

“Our clubs are the lifeblood of our community, the African Caribbean Student Association (ASCA), Ethiopian and Eritrean Student Association, the Nigerian Students’ Association,”

“All of these clubs are integral to community building, to resource sharing, to uplifting students professionally and academically. So join them, help them, support them, attend their events, show up and engage. That is how we build a community when we’re actively supporting one another and engaging in some of the experiences.” said Belayneh.

The network of clubs on campus creates community, spaces and opportunities for Black students. In an interview with the Gauntlet, Temitope Sowunmi the junior executive of the African Caribbean Student Association (ACSA) shared her current experience and the barriers she faces as a student on campus.

“The biggest thing for me and a lot of people I know is representation, we think about the leadership boards, people in these big positions — there’s barely Black representation on campus, and it kind of makes us feel out of place sometimes. So I think that’s what creates things like ACSA. Black clubs on campus, to find a community for us to find ourselves, find community, find our voices, and together work to increase representation on campus,” said Sowunmi.

The African Caribbean Students Association is a club on campus that is integral to the Black community. Sowunmi describes the purpose and functions of this club.

“ACSA is a club created to promote and celebrate the cultures of African and Caribbean people. Mostly because a lot of the population of Africans and Caribbean are in the diaspora. So it’s like finding community, basically students who come from these places, getting to meet one another, sharing food, music, dance and celebrating each other, lifting ourselves up. We also have events that are tailored toward educational purposes, educating people about scholarships available to Black students.”

As Black History Month has now ended, Sowunmi shares her insights concerning what should continue to happen throughout the year.

“Continue having these workshops, these events throughout the year, cause I see in February there’s tons, tons of workshops about Black History Month, Black historians, Black people I think, keep on doing these things throughout the year. The university should keep on hosting events about Black people throughout the year, keep on including Black voices,” said Sowunmi.

“Black-owned businesses should also be promoted all through the year, not just during Black History Month.”

As a final insight through her lens, Sowunmi continues to advocate for the voices of Black students and encourages others to do the same.

“Keep speaking about this, keep uplifting Black people, Black voices, keep searching for people who have interest in running for leadership positions. Black people should always continue to speak up,”

“I think it’s very important for Black voices to always be heard. I think Black people shouldn’t be scared, shouldn’t be intimidated by systems of discrimination and racism. They should always continue to pursue their dreams and do things that make them happy, do things that would also encourage other people. Like, see? Because this Black person did this, I can do this also.”

For more information about Black history and the Black community on campus, reach out to the African Caribbean Student Association or visit their Instagram page here.