A deep dive into the 2024 Students’ Union operating budget 

By Kimberly Taylor, August 28 2024—

The Students’ Union (SU) has published its 2024-25 operating budget of approximately $12 million across its departments. The SU’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30 of the following year to account for the election of new representatives at the end of each academic year. The budget is primarily the responsibility of the Vice President Internal Naomie Bakana, with assistance from the Operations and Finance Committee. Cumming School of Medicine Faculty Representative Mirza Beg and Faculty of Medicine Representative Gabriela Dziegielewska were appointed to the Operations and Finance Committee during the SLC May 28 meeting.

According to the SU website, the budget is developed by the SU’s professional staff and is then passed to the Operations and Finance Committee, then according to the website, the VP of Operations and Finance — which has been changed to VP Internal — presents the budget to the SLC for two readings. After the two readings, a super two-thirds majority is required to approve the budget.

In an interview discussing the budget with the Gauntlet, Naomie Bakana – VP Internal of the SU – explained the process of approval.

“So firstly, it gets brought forward by the general manager for review starting in January. After that, the different departments within the SU pull together their operating budgets for the upcoming year, and then the executive budgets are put together. Then all the budgets are sent to SLC, and then after that, SLC approves it, and then it’s in effect on July 1.”

After a short presentation by Bakana to the SLC during the June 11 meeting, the budget was passed unanimously (19 for zero against). During both the May 28 and June 11 meetings, the discussion around appointments to the Operations and Finance committee and the budget itself were perfunctory as the main focus and goal of the SU at those meetings was on calling for an independent review of the Administration’s handling of the May 9 protests.

Campaign promises

Bakana explained how the campaign promises of the current SU executives are integrated into the budget based on efforts by previous SU executives.

“When executives are running for office, there are different platform goals that they want to take into account. And of course, it’s hard to estimate based on that. So, once they enter into office, there’s a lot of workshops and a lot of discussions on how to even create a budget and how to put those things into practice.”

Bakana clarified that these workshops are led by professional staff to support the SLC and SU in working with the budget.

Bakana further explained that the budget is an estimate of costs for the upcoming year.

“The whole budget process is the forecasted view throughout the year,” said Bakana. “When we do work on our budgets, it’s what we project to spend throughout the year. So, we aim to at least stay within that range. And we also look at previous years for an idea to see how things will cost in the upcoming year.”

Bakana stated that she could not provide more detail on any specific campaign promises or projects or advocacy work within the budget.

“The budget looks at the overall spending — all the things that the SU wants to spend throughout the year,” said Bakana.

Bakana also stated that the SU executives are still working on their annual plans — which is where they state their goals for their terms.

“The executives are currently working on their annual plan, which will be released shortly. It will be brought to SLC for approval in September,” Bakana said.

Within her portfolio, Bakana aims to host events Black History Month, a cultural day showcase and also continue current projects such as snack packs distributed during different events.

However, Bakana could not elaborate on how each SU executive would use their budget to produce action on their campaign promises, but that it would be included under their departments.

SU President Ermia Rezaei-Afsah’s department is allocated $5,275 for special projects, and in a debate with his opponent for SU President, Rezaie-Afsah promised to oppose tuition increases and maintain a two per cent cap on domestic tuition.

During her campaign for VP Academic, Jessie Dinh’s goals included reducing burden on students regarding supporting documentation when students miss class or ask for exam deferrals, as well as developing a more consistent grading scale regarding rounding up .5 decimals rather than it being up to the discretion of instructors. $2,000 for special projects is allocated within the VP Academic department.

VP External Mateusz Salmassi’s goals during his campaign rested on advocacy efforts such as securing more provincial funding for higher education, fighting the federal government’s cap on international student visas, and reinstating the Summer Temporary Employment Program. He also mentioned advocating for affordable housing and reducing living costs. The VP External department is allocated $7,345 for special projects.

Bakana stated during her campaign for VP Internal that she wanted to expand the capacity of the Student Wellness Centre — which is not directly operated by the SU — as well as improving food and housing insecurity for students. $5,550 is allocated for special projects within the VP Internal department.

Graph by by Kimberly Taylor made using the SU budget available on the SU website

Additional SU executive department costs

The budget also allocates $50,017 to each SU executive as their salary for the year, as well as $2,100 for promotions, $2,055 for telephone, $1,556 for car and $50 for computer.

The SU President department also has $87,601 allocated to Honoraria given to SLC representatives, but it is unclear how that honoraria is distributed among the SLC representatives. The VP Internal has $42,000 for club funding, $23,200 in academic travel and conferences and $8,750 in non-academic travel and conferences, however it is unclear how these funds are dispersed and to whom. Finally, the VP Academic department has $2,455 for undergraduate research and $9,300 for the teaching excellence awards, while the VP External has no other budget line items.

Bakana indicated that the budget does not include Quality Money initiatives as that money is drawn from a different pool.

“Quality money is actually separate from the budget,” Bakana continued. “It’s actually a separate pool of money that is pulled from that all students in the university contribute to.”

According to the SU website the Board of Governors provides the funding for Quality Money while the SU determines which projects will be awarded grants from that pool of money.

In addition to the SU departments, the budget allocates $638,076 to Student Services — which is distinct from the Food Bank ($32,500) and Tax Program ($3,000). It is unclear what services this line item is funding. The budget also allocates $410,609 to the Tri-Media (labelled as Communications), which includes the Gauntlet, CJSW Radio and NUTV and $334,740 to student government — which considering it does not equal the total costs of all the different student executive budgets — is likely the cost of the staff supporting the SU’s elected representatives. Total spending is forecasted to be $1,835,513.

Graph by Kimberly Taylor made using the SU budget available on the SU website

Revenue sources

Bakana stated that the majority of the SU’s funding comes from the businesses they manage.

“A grand majority of our revenue comes from the different businesses in MacHall, and majority of it is actually from that,” said Bakana.

The businesses included in the budget include building management (loss of $592,098), tenant fees in Mac Hall (total revenue $2,227,787), facilities management (loss of $493,916), Bound & Copied (total revenue $102,771), Stor (total revenue $11,883), The Den & Black Lounge which lost money last year and is projected to do so again this year (loss of $73,529), conference and catering (total revenue of $276,128) and events (total revenue of $366,354). Together, these listed businesses contribute only $1,814,380 in revenue to the budget.

Graph by Kimberly Taylor made the SU budget available on the SU website

On its opening page the budget lists a total operating revenue of $12,577,789. It currently is unclear where the funding is originating from for this year, nor is there a line item totalling the funding received from sources such as external grants, interest from investments, or SU fees charged to students. Looking at previous the year, however, the SU Financial statement from 2023 indicated that they received $8,755,614 in revenue from operating and $5,349,17 from student fees, as well as $2,342,185 in deferred contributions, $172,500 in interest and $512,780 from donations.

Bakana highlighted that U of C students pay very low SU fees compared to most Canadian students.

“In terms of the low fees, the University of Calgary Student Union fees are actually some of the lowest in the country. Also our revenue is projected to increase over the year. And that money is going to be put in directly into student services,” said Bakana.

U of C students do pay much less in fees than many other university students; however it is difficult to compare as many SU’s do not list their fees and there are variations in if students pay per credit hour and per semester or per year.

Auditing and accountability

According to both the SU website and Bakana each year the budget is audited by an independent accounting firm – PWC — and the audited statements are available on the SU website going back to the 2016-17 SU fiscal year, as well as the SU’s financial statements. These statements show how the money was actually spent over the previous year, while the operating budget is a plan for spending for this year.

“An audit is performed in September and then the results of the audit is presented to SLC in October. And then if all is well, then it gets posted on the website under the finances and fees section,” explained Bakana.

Past years have shown no irregularities in the SU’s handling of its finances. However, when asked how a discrepancy would be handled Bakana did not know what the protocol for such an instance would be.

Bakana stated that she can answer questions directly as well through her publicly listed email on the elected officials page.

“I’m also available for questions and providing feedback to concerns that may arise due to the budget,” said Bakana.

Bakana highlighted that if students have questions or concerns that they can attend SLC meetings as gallery members. Gallery members are given the opportunity to ask questions at the end of SLC meetings for ten minutes.

“If students do have concerns, they’re able to attend SLC and raise those concerns in the gallery section,” Bakana said.

SLC meetings take place in the council chambers, next to The Stör in MacEwan Hall, every Tuesday at 5:30 pm during the fall and winter semesters, and every other Tuesday during the spring and summer. More information about the SU budget can be found on their website.