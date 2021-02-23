SU election supplement 2021: Endorsements

Kristy Koehler, Outgoing Editor-in-Chief



Photo of Kristy Koehler. // Photo by Mariah Wilson.

President:

I’ll be moderating the presidential debate so will be abstaining from endorsement to preserve the integrity of the debate.

Faculty of Arts representative:

Rody Visotski ran last year and, to what I believe is the detriment of the student body, did not get elected. He’s come back this year for another go and I hope this time, voters choose him. Not only because he says he’ll keep coming back until he gets elected, but because he’s fantastic. He’s passionate, energetic and has a large but well-thought through platform. He’s not in any state of starry eyed naivety about how the SU operates and knows what’s doable and what isn’t. Visotski is someone you can listen to for hours and not get bored. He has an upbeat and very friendly personality but behind it is plenty of fight for students. His engaging nature will serve the students in the Faculty of Arts well and quite honestly, he’s easily the best candidate running for a position this year.

Justin Gotta deserves another term as Faculty of Arts rep. I selfishly wish he’d run for an exec role, but he knows where he does the best work and there’s something to be said for that level of self-awareness. He’s done a great job at representing the entirety of the Faculty of Arts. People of all political persuasions and underrepresented majors can find an ally in Gotta.

Faculty of Nursing representative:

Alice Choi has a realistic understanding of the role. A lot of candidates for nursing over the past few years have come in with well-intentioned, yet absolutely unrealistic platforms that center around changing the entire curriculum and program structure. I was so pleased to see Choi leave that kind of nonsense off her platform. She knows what’s possible, knows the challenges nursing students face and has a plan that’s functional. Choi also embodies the kindness and compassion that a nurse needs. She’s a fantastic choice for a faculty rep.

Faculty of Kinesiology representative:

Carlos Martinez impressed me. He was smart enough to admit what he didn’t know and has some great ideas regarding networking and funding for the faculty. Martinez has a ton of confidence that had me buying what he was selling. He’s my pick for Kines rep.

Cristina Paolozzi, Incoming Editor-in-Chief

Photo of Cristina Paolozzi. // Photo by Mariah Wilson.

President:

I’m declaring a conflict of interest in this race and abstaining from an endorsement.

Faculty of Arts representative:

I’m declaring a conflict of interest in this race and abstaining from an endorsement.

Faculty of Kinesiology Representative:

Areeb Qayyum would make an excellent Kines rep, if not for his realistic platform then certainly for his winning personality. He’s hilarious, and would easily be able to connect with many different individuals. His platform promises exactly what he knows he can realistically achieve which tells me he has a fundamental understanding of the role of a faculty rep. Qayyum’s attainable goals are still student-centred, and his knowledge of the faculty will help get information about the different opportunities available out to students.

Faculty of Nursing representative:

Alice Choi is extremely knowledgeable about the different struggles nursing students face, and has a quality plan to implement solutions. I love her collaborative approach to provide a space for nursing students to bring their creative ideas to life through her Nursing Quality Money Committee. This is a great way to ensure that the faculty is well-represented by the students who encompass it. This is a well-thought-out platform that I hope becomes a reality!

Ava Zardynezhad, General Editor

Photo of Ava Zardynezhad. // Photo by Mariah Wilson.

President:

Both of the presidential candidates this year have great platforms, outlining many common key issues that look equally as promising on paper. However, after our interview with both candidates, Nicole Schmidt seems to have a clear-cut plan with a more structured and carefully considered approach. Her presentation of her platform carries great promise, which is especially valuable given the current circumstances of our province.

Faculty of Kinesiology representative:

Although this year’s election features three strong Kines rep candidates, Areeb Qayyum really impressed me — both on paper and in person. Frank Finley said something during his interview with the Gauntlet that really stuck with me: “Focusing on specific things to improve people’s lives works a lot of the time.” Focusing on specific things is exactly what Qayyum is doing in his campaign. He has realistic, achievable goals and the drive and passion to back them up. Qayyum’s enthusiasm is infectious, he is super approachable and seems to be very involved in his faculty. He is also able to engage with students, which would be important for any faculty representative.

Faculty of Arts representative:

Fayo Abdi has clearly spent a great deal of time reflecting on her previous term as Arts rep and it seems to have paid off. She has a good understanding of the work that must be done and has great ideas on how to approach existing issues. Her platform is built on clarity and EDI, ensuring everyone’s voices are heard. I have high hopes for Fayo!

Faculty of Nursing representative:

I lack sufficient information on all candidates to be able to make a fair evaluation and therefore I will be abstaining from an endorsement.

Sophia Lopez, News Editor

Photo of Sophia Lopez. // Photo by Mariah Wilson.

President:

Due to a conflict of interest, I will be abstaining from an endorsement in this race.

Faculty of Arts representative:

Fayo Abdi has an excellent understanding of what needs to be changed within the faculty of arts. Through her ideas of continuously advocating for EDI and diminishing the disconnect between students and the SU, Abdi proves how her experience as Faculty of Arts representative this past year will allow her to continue to improve the lives of student’s if she were to be reelected. I’d love to see her take action.

Rody Visotski is an energetic and passionate student who has a well-thought-out platform which advocates to improve the lives of students through these tough times. With his experience within and outside the university, Visotski is ready to face any challenges ahead of him. His positive attitude and resilience to run again for Faculty of Arts representative shows how he has grown and continues to strive for more student involvement and awareness. I’d love to see his ideas come to life.

Faculty of Kinesiology representative:

Carlos Martinez’s platform is solid. Not only was he confident in his ideas and ability to improve students’ experience in the faculty of kinesiology, but he was also very aware of the possibility of COVID-19 continuing to be an issue in the upcoming fall semester and was ready to tackle that. In contrast to other candidates, who still presented well-thought out platforms, Martinez is determined to increase the amount of internships, practicums and connections students are able to have throughout their degree, while still being aware of the effects the pandemic has created. I’d love to see him create more opportunities for students.

Faculty of Nursing representative:

Alice Choi has a good understanding of what her job as Faculty of Nursing representative takes. She is knowledgeable of the issues students are currently facing and has realistic, well-thought-out ideas for improving the experience students receive during their degree. Her positive attitude and likeability make her an excellent candidate who can relate to students and provide them with the necessities they need by listening to what they have to say. I’d love to see her implement her excellent idea of organizing a Nursing Quality Money Committee.

Aymen Sherwani, Voices Editor

Photo of Aymen Sherwani. // Photo by Mariah Wilson.

President:

I will be abstaining from endorsing either candidate during this race due to a conflict of interest.

Faculty of Arts representative:

Fayo Abdi’s platform is clear, decisive, and destined to succeed. It is clear that her heart is in this role, and has shown that she is dedicated to her job. Her platform is building on all the work in EDI that she’s achieved in this past year, and re-electing her would be the best decision arts students make this election.

Alongside her, Kanchan Dhanoa’s platform is focused around increasing the very limited career opportunities available to arts students, and plans to revive the networking and program opportunities that died down during the pandemic.

Faculty of Nursing representative:

Alice Choi has a very realistic platform that nursing students can depend on. Her points on Quality Money and clinical placement preferences based on location are very much achievable within the 2021-22 academic year, and would have a positive lasting impact on the faculty.

Faculty of Kinesiology representative:

I do not believe that any one of the candidates has a necessarily outstanding platform, so I am choosing to abstain.