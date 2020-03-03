Leam Dunn: Why me for SU President?

This is an important year for student government. Tuition increases, budget cuts, performance-based funding models and mental health are all at the forefront of student minds. The Gauntlet has worked hard to expand our election coverage this year. That means we’re trying a few new things. So, we offered space in our opinions section for each executive candidate to give our readers their sales pitch.

The candidates were able to write about whatever they wanted in 500 words for vice-presidential candidates and 1,200 for presidential candidates. Why are they running? Who are they? Why should you vote for them? Their platforms are posted online. We strongly encourage you to read them and decide on the candidate that you believe best represents your needs as a student.

Today, our candidates for vice-president student life are presenting their case to you. Pieces have been edited to conform to Canadian Press Style, but their words are presented as-is.

What’s Gucci my gamers,

If you want to vote for the everyman, the underdog or the candidate behind 1000 miles then look no further than the messiah of the #mugagang, the coronavirus of candidates and the multimillion-dollar meme machine, Leam Dunn! I am the most vandalized candidate of 2020 and the most polarizing man on campus. My charm and ability to connect with the downtrodden and forgotten, those who many overlook, is the core of my campaign! I offer realistic and practical solutions to many of the campus’ small problems and I don’t make large promises that I can’t keep. I’m a man of the people and I run on what they want. My ever-evolving platform brings in all the ideas from so many on campus. I want everyone to have fun in the sun on Bermuda Shorts Day and socialize with many on campus, I want to have programs so people can make friends easier on campus, I want price tags to be put in The Stor. I will put in motion the idea of more designated smoking areas, and much more.

This campaign is the people and I am so proud of all those who rallied behind me. Although some people drunk on ideology might call me some unsavoury things, you can be assured that my heart is open to all who want to have a good time. I am not the #mugagang, we are the #mugagang and together we can Make UCalgary Great Again! I am just a guy who loves those around him even if they don’t like him back, I am just a guy who likes to see people have fun, I am just a guy and nothing more. Always remember — Big money, Big Chungus, big fun.

Yours Fully and Completely,

-Leam Dunn

