Taylor Swift is a climate criminal who must be held responsible

By Josie Simon, February 13 2024—

Imagine for a moment the carbon footprint of an average person. Now, multiply that nearly 1,200 times, and you begin to grasp the enormity of singer/songwriter Taylor Swift’s jet emissions. This stark comparison lays bare a truth that is hard to ignore. By the prevailing definitions of environmental responsibility, Swift’s actions place her in the category of what some might term a climate criminal.

A climate criminal describes individuals, companies, organizations and governments whose actions significantly contribute to the climate crisis. This includes a broad spectrum of actions such as heavy emissions of greenhouse gasses, extensive deforestation, widespread pollution and monetary or other forms of support to the fossil fuel sector.

In 2022 alone, Swift’s private jet emitted 8,293.54 tonnes of carbon dioxide, nearly 1,200 times more than the average person’s annual emissions. While assigning this label to a beloved public figure may be challenging, Swift’s actions undeniably demonstrate a pattern of disproportionate carbon emissions, making her a climate criminal.

So where do we go from here? The natural progression leads us to the doorstep of legal reformation and the introduction of global standards aimed at curbing resource exploitation.

The concept of ecocide emerges as a groundbreaking legal principle aimed at criminalizing the most egregious forms of environmental destruction. Championed by scholars and activists alike, this proposed addition to international law seeks to hold individuals, corporations and governments legally accountable for actions that result in significant, long-term ecological damage.

By framing such acts as ecocide, the law parallels the severity of environmental destruction with that of crimes against humanity, offering a stark reminder of our collective responsibility to the Earth. The fight against climate change is inherently intertwined with the struggle against classism. Wealthier individuals and developed nations often have larger carbon footprints, yet marginalized communities disproportionately suffer the consequences. By leveraging the legal system to address ecocide, we not only aim to mitigate environmental harm but also to challenge these ingrained inequalities. Legal penalties and mandates for environmental conservation become tools for ecological preservation and fostering a more equitable society.

The journey from conceptualizing ecocide as a crime to its global recognition and enforcement involves numerous challenges, including international cooperation and harmonizing legal standards. However, the growing acknowledgment of climate change as an existential threat necessitates such bold steps. Implementing laws recognizing ecocide could serve as a deterrent against unsustainable practices and inspire a shift towards more responsible environmental stewardship at all levels of society.

Our legal system must evolve to hold entities and individuals like Swift accountable for their actions that harm our environment. Imagine society as a ship navigating the tumultuous seas of climate change; actions that increase carbon emissions, such as Swift’s private jet use, are akin to drilling holes in the hull. Everyone on board is affected, yet not everyone contributes to the damage equally. Legal recognition and the enforcement of ecocide as a criminal act would be a powerful deterrent against such environmental damage. This approach not only seeks justice for the Earth and its ecosystems but also for marginalized communities that bear the brunt of the impact of climate change.

Through equitable legal frameworks that hold climate offenders accountable, we signal a shift towards a culture that values sustainability, equality and collective well-being.

This article is a part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.