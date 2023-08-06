Visual Feature: Calgary’s 2023 Folk Music Festival

By Daman Singh, August 6 2023— Photo of Courtney Marie Andrews by Daman Singh Photo of Courtney Marie Andrews by Daman Singh Photo of Courtney Marie Andrews by Daman Singh Photo of The Weather Station by Daman Singh Photo of The Weather Station by Daman Singh Photo of The Weather Station by Daman Singh Photo of The Weather Station by Daman Singh Photo of The Weather Station by Daman Singh Photo of The Sadies by Daman Singh Photo of The Sadies by Daman Singh Photo of The Sadies by Daman Singh Photo of The Sadies by Daman Singh Photo of The Paper Kites by Daman Singh Photo of The Paper Kites by Daman Singh Photo of The Paper Kites by Daman Singh Photo of The Paper Kites by Daman Singh Photo of The Paper Kites by Daman Singh Tagged: calgary, folk festival, Music, New Music, photos, yyc