TLC’s sMothered veers into incest porn territory

By Josie Simon, February 9 2024—

Trigger Warning: Incestuous themes

TLC’s sMothered, which premiered in 2019, has sparked considerable debate for its provocative depiction of mother-daughter relationships that tread a fine line between deep familial love and unsettling sexual undertones. This reality TV series delves into the lives of mothers and daughters whose bonds defy conventional norms through shared experiences and behaviours that many find extreme.

By exploring the first six episodes of the fifth season, this article highlights the show’s most questionable moments, arguing for its cancellation due to content that appears to cater to those with incest fetishes.

Take the scene in episode one where Eva Diab administers a vajacial — facials performed on the vaginal area — on her adult daughter, Sunnie Diab.

Diab says, “When it comes to my vagina … my mom has to do it.” Diab’s mother’s response goes beyond typical maternal commentary: “Sunnie’s vagina is the most beautiful vagina I have ever seen.” To many viewers, this crosses the frontier of acceptable on-screen mother-daughter interactions into a territory that seems prurient in nature.

In episode three, during dinner, Mary Colombo offers her daughter Brittani Cooper and her boyfriend sexual lubricants, stating, “If you do decide to have sex tonight and you need anything from me, I have lube, the kind that you blow on, it gets hot and it tastes good.”

This level of detail is reminiscent of content that caters to viewers with incestuous fetishes, as it blurs the line between openness and inappropriateness in familial relationships on screen.

Colombo further inquires about her daughter’s sexuality, “How many times a week do you guys do it [have sex] when you’re together?” When met with discomfort and the indirect accusation of being horny by her daughter, Colombo seems undeterred, insisting on having an open line of communication in case her daughter needs assistance — once more, attributing a sexual nature to her role as a mother.

Cooper’s boyfriend TJ’s discomfort is evident as he responds, “I’m not even hungry anymore.”

Catherine Galasso-Vigorito and her daughter Gabriella Galasso-Vigorito’s wardrobe-sharing in episode two might seem innocuous at first glance, but Galasso-Vigorito’s cheerful disclosure “I’m wearing Gabriella’s thong” and her dismissal of hygiene concerns with “if they’re dirty, it’s fine” — is unsettling. The intimate garment exchange plays into a voyeuristic narrative that is often associated with incestuous undertones in pornographic material.

The inclusion of visual and dialogue-based detail also raises alarms.

For instance, Sky Blu smelling her daughter Skylar Marie’s underwear while asserting, “When I smell her underwear, it smells just like candy,” conveys sensual undertones typically exclusive to sexual partners.

Scenes like the one where Blu is massaging Marie, exposed in only a thong, or where India Unique moistens a cotton swab in her mouth before cleaning her son-in-law Trevor St. Agathe’s ears push the envelope of familial affection into a gray area eerily reminiscent of incest-themed erotic content.

Such explicit descriptions as Colombo’s about her and Cooper’s nude beach visits in episode five, “We go to the nude beach three or four times a month. And Brittani and I love experiencing all types of bodies,” paired with her flippant attitude towards her daughter’s nudity in front of Cooper’s boyfriend, completes the picture of a show that glosses over traditional boundaries and may inadvertently — or deliberately — titillate viewers seeking incestuous fantasy fulfillment.

In each episode, sMothered amplifies and broadcasts moments of questionable conduct that align disturbingly well with taboo sexual fantasies. The show’s creators, possibly in an attempt to attract viewers through shock value, have created a platform where lines are not just crossed — they are disregarded altogether.

Whether it was the intent or not, sMothered caters to an audience that revels in incestuous suggestions and it does so under the guise of exploring the depths of mother-daughter relationships.

TLC’s sMothered has crossed boundaries by presenting family relationships in a way that echoes incestuous themes, raising significant concerns. The show’s content calls for TLC to reassess its role in responsibly portraying family dynamics and remove the series in favour of programming that respects healthy boundaries and the well-being of its viewers.

This article is a part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.