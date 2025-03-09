Unlocking Club Doors: Muslimah empowered chapter builds community at UCalgary

By Garima Chahal, March 9 2025—

The University of Calgary is home to a wide range of student clubs, each fostering a sense of belonging and purpose. Among them, the Muslimah Empowered Chapter (MEC), a Students’ Union-registered club, stands out for its commitment to creating a safe and supportive space for Muslim women.

Founded in 2019, the club has rapidly grown, offering mentorship, career development, and social support to its members. With an expanding membership base and a strong presence on campus, the organization is making waves by tackling stereotypes and promoting empowerment in education, career, and personal development.

The club’s mission is simple yet powerful: to provide empowerment and opportunities to Muslim women in all aspects of life. “As our name suggests, our goal is to create a space where women feel supported in their education, career aspirations, and personal growth,” said Hafsa Tazeem, the Vice President External of MEC shared in an interview with the Gauntlet.

Through its programs, the MEC fosters friendships, mentorship, and leadership opportunities. It also serves as a platform to break down misconceptions about Muslim women and highlight their contributions to society.

The club runs a variety of programs throughout the academic year, engaging students through panel discussions, charity initiatives, and community events. Among the most notable are:Inspirational Talks: Bringing in Muslim professionals, entrepreneurs, and activists to share their journeys, Career Panels: Showcasing successful Muslim women in fields such as law, medicine, and engineering, Spiritual and Cultural Discussions: Addressing topics such as faith, identity, and navigating student life., Charity-Based Events: Fundraising for humanitarian causes, with past efforts supporting initiatives in Sudan. as well as Educational Booths: Spreading awareness on issues such as Islamophobia and women’s empowerment.

A key focus for the club is challenging stereotypes surrounding Muslim women. “There’s a misconception that Muslim women don’t pursue careers, and we want to change that,” explained Tazeem. “We invite professionals from diverse backgrounds—lawyers, doctors, engineers—to inspire and mentor students.”

Since its launch, the club has experienced significant growth. It now has over 222 active members, up from just a handful in its early days. Its social media following has also expanded, surpassing 1,000 Instagram followers—a testament to its growing influence.

Beyond the numbers, the club’s impact can be seen in the stories of students who have found a sense of belonging. Some attendees have even embraced Islam after engaging with the community. “We’ve had multiple shahadas (conversions) at our events, which is incredibly meaningful,” said Tazeem.

Despite its success, the Muslimah Empowered Chapter faces challenges, particularly in securing financial support. “Funding is always an issue,” admitted Tazeem. “We often have to rely on donations from the community instead of receiving sufficient university support.”

Another major concern is Islamophobia on campus, particularly for visibly Muslim women. The club is working on a new initiative—a subgroup dedicated to tackling Islamophobia and advocating for Muslim students. “Representation matters, and we need institutional support to create a safer environment,” the club emphasized.

The club is gearing up for several major events for Ramadan: They hosted an inspirational talk on March 5 and are hosting an Iftar Dinner on Campus — open to all students, including non-Muslims, with proceeds going to charity.

Non-Muslim students are welcome to join the club’s initiatives. “We have several non-Muslim women who attend our events,” a club representative said. “Whether it’s a paint night, charity fundraiser, or career panel, there’s something for everyone.”

The Muslimah Empowered Chapter is more than just a student organization — it is a community of support, learning, and leadership. By advocating for representation, empowerment, and inclusivity, it is leaving a lasting mark on UCalgary’s campus.

As the campus community continues to embrace diversity and student-led initiatives, organizations like the Muslimah Empowered Chapter play a crucial role in fostering a more inclusive environment — one where all students feel seen, heard, and empowered.

Students interested in getting involved can connect with the club via Instagram or email.

To learn more about the Muslim Empowered visit their LinkTree here.

This article is a part of our Voices section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.