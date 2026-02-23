How Alberta’s separation from Canada could affect post-secondary students

By Baya Ahmidatou, February 23 2026—

After several years of advocating, Elections Alberta announced on Jan. 2 that the Alberta Prosperity Project has received approval to collect signatures for a separation referendum. The proposed referendum question asks: “Do you agree that the province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?” The Alberta Prosperity Project has four months to collect nearly 178,000 signatures, which represents 10 per cent of the total votes cast in the 2023 Alberta Election, for the referendum to proceed.

The announcement has renewed discussion about the potential impacts of the separation, including how such a process could affect post-secondary education and students in Alberta.

Funding and financial aid

Post-secondary institutions in Alberta are currently funded by a combination of provincial allocations and federal transfers payments. According to the federal government, Alberta is expected to receive approximately $2.2 billion through the Canada Social Transfer in 2026-27, which supports post-secondary education, social assistance and social services and early childhood education.

In the event of a separation, these federal transfers would no longer apply, requiring the province to replace these funding mechanisms. Any changes will affect institutional budgets, research funding and student services.

Student financial aid is another area that faces uncertainty. Many students rely on financial support from both the federal programs and provincial programs. In the 2023-24 academic year, about 123,800 Alberta students, among the highest in Canada, received Canada Student Loans through the federal government’s financial assistance program. Alberta students could lose access to these programs under separation, requiring the province to establish an alternative funding framework to develop a replacement system for federal student aid.

Credential recognition and student mobility

Credential recognition can also be identified as a potential issue. Degrees issued by Albertan institutions are currently recognized across Canada, allowing graduates to pursue employment or further their education in other provinces without the need for additional certifications.

If Alberta were to separate, new agreements may be required to ensure continued recognition of Alberta credentials, particularly for students entering fields such as engineering, nursing or education. Without these agreements, graduates seeking opportunities outside of Alberta may face additional licensing or administrative requirements.

Student mobility within Canada could also be affected. Alberta students who study outside of the province or plan to attend graduate/professional programs elsewhere currently do so under domestic tuition and residency frameworks. Changes to Alberta’s status could alter these arrangements, potentially affecting tuition classification or eligibility for student aid in other jurisdictions.

International students

International students represent another group that would be affected in the case of separation. Alberta’s post-secondary institutions enroll tens of thousands of international students, including more than 6,000 at the University of Calgary.

An independent Alberta would need to establish its own immigration, visa and study-permit systems. Until those systems are clearly defined, uncertainty around application processes, work eligibility and residency requirements could affect international student enrollment and long-term planning for Albertan institutions.

What happens next?

The Alberta Prosperity Project must collect the required number of signatures within the four-month period. Once submitted, Elections Alberta will review the signatures to determine whether they meet the threshold required to proceed.

If the signatures are validated, the provincial government would then be required to consider whether and when to hold a referendum. At this stage, no referendum date has been announced and no legislative framework outlining how separation would be implemented has been released.