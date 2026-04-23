What kind of involvement does ICE have with Canada?

By Iebe Theunissen, April 23 2026—

Following recent shootings by ICE agents in the U.S., new attention has been given to the existence of ICE field offices in five Canadian cities — Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

ICE deportation operations and the shooting of Alex Pretti and Renee Good have sparked large protests across the U.S.. These operations have also affected Canadians, with over 200 Canadians being detained by ICE in 2025.

ICE has field offices stationed in four U.S. consulates, and one in the embassy in Ottawa. As concern and anger spread in the U.S., Canadians are also impacted by this presence within the country.

Concerns from Canadians surround a lack of information regarding the operations of the ICE field offices within the country.

ICE officials responding to the CBC stated that the purpose of these field offices was protecting the US from potential international crimes such as terrorism while also emphasizing the close connection between the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) members who are stationed in these offices and their connection to investigations with Canadian law enforcement. The statement also included information stating HSI agents in Canada are not armed and are not able to conduct arrests or search warrants.

Canadians are also in the dark in regards to how many Canadians are working with ICE or DHS and there are also no laws stopping Canadians from doing so.

The involvement of Canadian companies with ICE has gained notoriety as well and has prompted concern and action from MPs.

Canadian companies Roshel and Hootsuite both have reported deals with ICE. Roshel, an armored vehicle manufacturer based in Ontario, has partnered with ICE on production of armored vehicles in the US. Hootsuite has provided social media services for the DHS, which ICE is a part of.

NDP MP from Edmonton Strathcona Heather McPherson has called for the closure of the offices in the five cities and to stop all government and private cooperation from Canadian companies.

Meanwhile, Bill C-233, a Private Member’s Bill introduced by MP by Vancouver East Jenny Kwan, is a bill that attempts to place stricter controls on Canadian arms deals with the United States, which are sometimes shipped without export permits required for shipment to most other countries.

The bill would place greater oversight on Canadian companies involved with ICE and the US more broadly, potentially ending Canadian involvement with ICE.