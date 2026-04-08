Intentional connection and community: UCalgaryStrong 

By Leigh Patrick, April 8 2026—

Another semester ends, bringing the heaviness of final exams. As students pull all-nighters to memorize the semester’s material, stress peaks. The UCalgaryStrong Festival, on Tuesday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers a break from burnout. More than just a date, it’s a chance for students to pause, recharge and find a sense of belonging.

Substance-free as a feature, not a restriction

Although the festival originated as a response to past tragedies, it has evolved into a sophisticated harm-reduction model that proves high-energy fun does not require a “social lubricant.” In removing substances, the event creates a safe space where students feel comfortable being their authentic selves without the pressure of outside influences.

“We want students to feel comfortable in being themselves… they don’t need substance to come to terms with being themselves,” shared organizer Rizwana Akbar.

Isolation to active engagement

Festivities span campus, creating intentional environments designed to move students from isolation to active engagement.

“It’s a celebration of connection, community, and campus spirit,” said Akbar. “This is about creating a shared moment for students where they can belong and can show up as themselves.”

To help students navigate these areas, the festival uses a passport system that encourages exploration across the Jack Simpson, and the Red and Gold gyms. While last year saw 4,000 students complete the journey to win a limited number of grand prizes, this year’s model ensures everyone who finishes the circuit receives rewards such as branded water bottles, playing cards or ice cream coupons.

A centerpiece of this engagement is located in the Jack Simpson Gym, which features a 12-by-15-foot social wall. This interactive installation allows students to live-post photos of their festival experience, creating a real-time visual representation of shared connections.

To keep the community nourished throughout the day, the menu remains highly diverse. It features Afghan-style beef and veggie samosas from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by Hoopla Donuts until 3 p.m. These options, paired with fan-favourite mocktails from the Suds and Soda station, guarantee that students stay energized as they move through the festival.

Sensory-friendly “DIY” zones

In a meaningful step toward inclusion, the sensory-friendly space has been moved to the very centre of the festival, in the Gold Gym. Relocating this space to a central spot ensures that students who need a calmer setting are not excluded from the main celebration. Student staff co-leader Dia Budtan has supported the move of the Gold Gym, which serves as a “DIY Zone” featuring dim lighting and calm music.

Budtan’s vision for this zone includes hands-on activities such as decorating sunglasses, zine-making, origami and charm-making. For those seeking even deeper relaxation, the space also offers massage therapy, providing a necessary sanctuary within the larger high-energy festival.

Volunteer brand as a gateway

The success of the festival depends on more than 200 student volunteers. To help bolster the biggest festival on campus, the organizers are asking all volunteers to sign up for a shift before the April 7 deadline at 9 a.m. In exchange for their time, volunteers will receive a catered lunch from Jerusalem Shawarma and snacks throughout the day. Anyone who completes two or more shifts will also be entered to win high-value prizes including a Nintendo Switch or Lululemon swag. To join the team and help make this community celebration possible, check out the volunteer website.

A celebration of coming as you are

The UCalgaryStrong Festival stands as a well-being-focused celebration of resilience, reminding the community that even in high-stress seasons, there is space for safety and joy. It is a moment to step away from the books and enter a space where you are welcome exactly as you are.