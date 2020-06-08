International students under 18 not permitted until Dec. 2020, summer camp update and more

By Nikayla Goddard, June 8 2020 —

The University of Calgary released a COVID-19 email update last week detailing news on summer camps, university-related international travel and incoming international student guidelines.

The main decisions that affect students include new mandates on inbound and outbound international travel, including the decision that incoming international students under the age of 18 will not be accepted until Dec. 31, 2020. International students 18 years of age and over, including visiting and Continuing Education students, are permitted to arrive starting July 1, 2020, but they must arrange for their own self-isolation off campus as it cannot be guaranteed or supported by Residence Services.

An update on outbound travel has also been made — all university-related international travel is not permitted until at least Sept. 1, 2020, a decision that will be revisited on Aug. 15, and outbound undergraduate international travel is not permitted until at least Dec. 31, 2020, to be revisited on Nov. 15 along with a Winter 2021 travel update at that time. Outbound graduate international travel after Sept. 1 is going to be considered on a case-by-case basis through the risk management travel process.

The summer camp update says that camps will still be taking place starting in July following a series of major revisions to the programs to align with the Government of Alberta’s Guidance for Day Camps, beginning with cancelling all previous camp offerings and restarting programming. The new guidelines limit groups to 10 people, including staff, meaning a change to fewer programs and participants to comply with physical distancing. Previous registration has been cancelled and will be starting on June 10 on a first-come, first-serve basis for those who already were registered, and on June 17 for those who did not before. The changes also include updating parent and guardian responsibilities, such as the requirement to check your child’s temperature each day prior to attending camp, separation of camp groups by minimum 10 meters from other groups, sterilization and cleaning protocols for rooms used by different groups, non-contact symptom screening for each child, camp staff actively monitoring children for symptoms of illness and zero swimming activities.