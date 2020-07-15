Farmers’ markets around Calgary are re-opening

By Mah Noor, July 15 2020 —

As Calgary continues to reopen various businesses, some farmers’ markets have decided to open their doors to customers as well. They may look a little different as they work to maintain heavy sanitation and adjust their setups to encourage customers to keep a safe distance from each other and those working. Many of the farmers’ markets have introduced curbside pickup services as well for those who may not be able to shop in person. For those who can, they ask that visitors do their part and keep following social distancing protocol while shopping. As always do not go out if you are experiencing any flu-like symptoms and remember to wear a mask.

Avenida Food Hall & Fresh Market:

This year-round farmers’ market is located in the southeast and is open every Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and on Sundays until 5 p.m. This market is home to over 40 local farmers, growers and producers that supply it with fresh local produce and meat. The market also has vendors that sell street food with roots all over the world, like Expat Asia and Bangkok Street Food. Food isn’t the only thing you can find at this market, as there are many vendors that also sell items such as clothing and herbal healing. To make shopping easier for their customers, 70 per cent of the food vendors at this market have also made adjustments to include frozen meals, curb-side pickup and delivery.

Calgary Farmers’ Market:

This is another farmers’ market that is located in the southeast. It’s hours are from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m Thursday through Sunday. This market is known as “a family friendly and dynamic destination for community engagement.” While it is attempting to hold onto this, the market has also introduced measures to limit occupancy in the market in general as well as in their food hall. This is to make it easier for visitors to keep their distance from one another and the vendors. The market has over 80 vendors offering a variety of products, such as products for your pets, bath and body, specialty diet and health supplements, coffee and tea, jewellery and much more.

Hillhurst Sunnyside Farmers’ Market:

This farmers’ market is in the northwest, and can be visited on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. This market prides itself on being Calgary’s longest running year round farmers’ market and was second runner up in 2019 for best Calgary farmers’ market. They are committed to supporting local businesses and vendors by ensuring that at least 80 per cent of the vendors that they host are selling products that they have made, baked or grown themselves locally. This year the market will be smaller due to the pandemic, and only have around 20 vendors instead of their usual 50 to allow for at least two meters of space between each vendor. Despite this, you will still be able to find for sale a collection of produce, soaps, bread, flowers, pastries, and lots of delicious street food.

Crossroads Market:

This farmers’ market is located in the southeast and is open from Friday to Sunday, 9 a.m – 5 p.m. This market has been open for over 30 years and is made up of over 150 diverse vendors, however, due to COVID-19, this number has been reduced to only the businesses with essential services so as to reduce the traffic in the market. These businesses have also been given the option to operate on reduced hours if they feel that they need to. Despite this, the market still contains a wide variety of options for food and produce and will continue to remain open for their usual hours for those businesses that have decided to operate as normal.