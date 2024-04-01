SLC discusses SU 2024 General Election Post-Report

By Vama Saini, April 1 2024—

Last week’s Student Legislative Council (SLC) meeting took place on March 26 and discussed the SU 2024 General Election Post-Report.

The SU 2024 General Election Post-Report was sent to the SLC and entails a detailed account of election-related activities and events from the Chief Returning Officer (CRO).

“The CRO outlines all activities and events that occurred during the elections, including the activities taken to administer the elections. This report also has information regarding promotional activities concerning the elections. Additionally, it includes cost breakdowns, the breakdown of the budget, expenditures, voting patterns, election complaints and issues and CRO recommendations regarding any future elections. At this time, any further comments, questions, and concerns should be emailed to the CRO,” said Arlington Antonio Santiago, vice-president of operations and finance.

Schulich Representative Seniru Ruwanpura raised a question regarding the reporting of election results.

“I think there’s a lack of clarity in regards to the total number of ballots that are being casted in races where multiple people are being elected because for 2,000 people to have voted in the elections, that would have to be like half of the faculty,” said Ruwanpura.

“I want clarification as to why the system is counting, if someone gives votes for multiple people, whether that gets counted as extra votes,” said Ruwanpura. “And if that is the case, is it possible to look into a system where we can know how many votes are actually being tallied and what the representative races, and actually have a more transparent number so we can improve election turnouts for future elections going forward?”

Santiago encouraged members to direct their questions and comments to the CRO.

“The reason that being is because the election process is separate from the board responsibilities of any member here,” said Santiago.

