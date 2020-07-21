UCalgary parking update: Fees in effect and Fall/Winter permit update

By Nikayla Goddard, July 21 2020—

The free parking that UCalgary had in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be in effect as of Aug. 1.

Students, faculty and staff will all be required to pay for parking at the main campus, Spy Hill campus and the Teaching, Research, & Wellness Building at Foothills Hospital. The reinstatement includes both public parking and permit holders, the latter of which will have the choice to reactivate their permit or pay for the usual daily parking rates using terminals. Permit holders who choose to not reactivate their permit will continue to have permit fees waived until they return to campus.

For those who live in residence, parking fees will be reinstated on September 1.

For those interested in purchasing Fall and Winter parking passes, the Parking and Transportation Office will be reopening on Aug. 4 at 8 a.m.

Tentatively on Aug. 10 at 8 a.m., McMahon Semester and Art Parkade Semester permits for Fall 2020 will be on sale in person and online and residence permits for Fall 2020 will be on sale Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. Winter 2021 permits for McMahon, Art Parkade and Residence will be on sale Nov. 2 for people who purchased Fall 2020 permits with a deadline of purchasing by Nov. 30, and remaining permits for everyone else will be on sale for Winter 2021 by Dec. 1.

Waiting lists are also in place for all assigned lots, with priority given to faculty and staff.

A convenient way to pay for parking in these upcoming semesters without having to touch and use the pay terminals is to use the WayToPark app, which can be downloaded for free from the App Store or Google Play for a smartphone or you can register for it using a computer through their website. The app allows you to pay for parking on your smartphone immediately on arrival without having to visit the parking station; just select the amount of time you feel you need, get a reminder before your parking expires and if you still need more time you have the ability to top-up from wherever you are on campus. There is normally a $0.25 surcharge per transaction, but this surcharge will be waived until Dec. 31, 2020.

To look into prices and to purchase a permit online in the future, visit the UCalgary Parking and Transportation website.