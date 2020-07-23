Two cases of COVID-19 confirmed at UCalgary

By Kristy Koehler, July 23 2020—

The Gauntlet has learned that two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the University of Calgary.

An anonymous source reached out to express concern about the process for communicating with staff and students about potential exposure to the novel coronavirus. To the best of their knowledge, no student-wide email was sent to inform the community that they may have come into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The University of Calgary provided the following statement:

“We can confirm that over the past week, there have been two unrelated confirmed cases of COVID-19 at UCalgary. One was reported at the Foothills Campus and the other in a Faculty of Science research lab. In both instances, the university’s COVID-19 Procedure for Sick Employees was followed. Alberta Health Services (AHS) was also notified and conducted follow-up, and caretaking has thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the spaces.

“Additionally, as we prepare for the fall semester, UCalgary will soon be sharing our updated protocols with the campus community for communicating confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus moving forward.”