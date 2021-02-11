U of C named one of Alberta’s top employers

By Luis Armando Sanchez Diaz, February 11 2021—

For the seventh consecutive year, the University of Calgary has been named one of Alberta’s Top Employers by Canada’s Top 100. Every year, this editorial competition organizes various national, provincial and regional lists dedicated to showcase the different companies and institutions that provide and create exceptional working environments for their employees.

According to the official webpage of the organization that assembles the list, the criteria applied is the same on the national competition list. It consists of eight different categories that range from “Health, Financial & Family Benefits” and “Community Involvement,” to “Work Atmosphere & Social” and “Employee Communications.”

An article posted by the U of C notes that the institution was awarded the recognition owing to “the efforts of our employees who are committed to our vision of being the entrepreneurial university.” The university proceeded to recognize and acknowledge the difficulties that the COVID-19 pandemic has generated for employers and employees across the province.

Ed McCauley, president of the University of Calgary, was cited in the article remarking on the resilience shown by all employees of the university for getting through these tough times. He stated that an “entrepreneurial, innovative mindset,” is a major reason for much of the university’s success.

The Top 100 list noted that the extensive mental health strategy and flexible working shifts were a major part of U of C’s position on the list as well as a defined benefit pension plan that “helps employees save for the future

and “offers retirement planning assistance.”

The article highlights some important facts about U of C, noting that the longest-serving staff member has been employed for just over 52 years. Also, when it comes to healthcare, the university covers up to 97.8 per cent of their health plan premiums and grants up to $850 annually in staff healthcare spending accounts.

U of C employs over 6,000 full-time staff.

You can check the complete list here, as well as access the magazine that features the organizations and more additional information here.