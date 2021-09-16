Classes resume Monday and fall deadlines extended at U of C

By Cristina Paolozzi, September 16 2021—

In an email on Sept. 16 to the campus community, the University of Calgary announced that in-person classes will resume starting Monday, Sept. 20.

On Sept. 20, the university’s COVIDSafe Campus program will be used to ensure students have given their proof of vaccination amidst the province’s Restriction Exemption Program. The email stated that classes were cancelled on Sept. 16 and 17 because the province is not recognizing these restriction guidelines until Sept. 20.

Starting Sept. 20, the U of C will only allow fully vaccinated individuals or those who can provide a negative rapid-test within 72 hours to attend campus. All those who do not comply with the university’s new rules will not be permitted on campus.

“Our COVIDSafe Campus program aligns with these requirements, protects our safety, and allows us to maintain operations as previously planned,” read the email.

In the interim, the Government of Alberta is requiring mandatory masking and physical distancing of 2-meters until the campus can confirm community members’ proof of vaccination on Sept. 20.

The email also states that everyone on campus must be prepared to provide proof of vaccination and upload this proof into the COVIDSafe Campus application. The timeline for when the application will accept proof has not yet been shared.

There are a number of ways to provide proof of vaccination as outlined by the provincial government. Online records can be found on MyHealth Records, and a printable card will be available starting Sept. 19. A paper record may also be used from your last immunization appointment.

The University of Calgary has also extended the fall deadlines to add, swap or drop courses this semester.

Students’ Union (SU) President Nicole Schmidt says that she is thankful the SU and the university was able to plan ahead for students during this sudden change.

“As of right now, the biggest concern for students has been the course drop deadline, which is Sept. 16, so this is a very large concern for students,” said Schmidt. “Myself and the Students’ Union asked the university this morning to extend the deadline for students and they have done that which is great. They’ve extended the drop deadline to Monday the 20th and they’ve extended the add/swap deadline until the 21st. We thank them for that and we’re supportive of that — that should ease some anxiety for students.”



For more information on the U of C’s COVID-19 risk response, head to their website. For more information on the full list of restrictions and how to obtain proof of vaccination, visit the Alberta government website.