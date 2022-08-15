SLC discuss EDI Pilot Plan in Teaching Awards

By Enobong Ukpong, August 15 2022—

Last week’s Student Legislative Council (SLC) meeting took place on August 9. The main topic of discussion was on the SLC’s consultation of the University of Calgary Pilot Plan: Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) in Teaching Awards.

The Pilot Plan is a document that outlines the best practices around EDI in the awards nomination processes. Specifically, the document aims to support committees that help academic staff get nominated for external awards in the teaching or research sphere.

“As we started to talk to folks about this document, what we heard more and more was, “Wow, there is stuff in here that really supports promising and best practices for any kinds of awards and adjudication processes,”” said Vice Provost of Teaching and Learning Dr. Leslie Reid.

Reid came to SLC along with Senior Associate Dean Dr. Mary Grantham O’Brien from the Faculty of Graduate Studies, in order to seek feedback on the Pilot Plan from the SLC.

The project is being led by Reid and O’Brien, as well as Assistant Vice Provost of Research Rob Thompson, and Vice Provost of EDI Dr. Malinda Smith..

The plan focuses on increasing equity in three phases of the award nominations process: the identification of potential nominees, mentorship and sponsorship, and the process of developing and evaluating nominees.

Agendas, minutes and upcoming meetings for SLC can be found online. More information on the Research and Teaching Awards Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Pilot Plan can be found here.