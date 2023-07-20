Medical students raise 25K for Kids Cancer Care

By Nazeefa Ahmed, July 20 2023—

The University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine class of 2025 raised $25,972 for the charitable organization called Kids Cancer Care. The team, named Spiny Lumpsuckers, hosted a head shave event called the Big Brave alongside the Calgary Medical Students’ Association (CMSA) on June 2.

In an interview with the Gauntlet, class representatives and co-organizers Akanksha Bhargava and Nimaya De Silva described why the students decided to support Kids Cancer Care.

“What’s really important when you’re in medical school is realizing there are things outside of diagnosing people,” said Bhargava. “Treating people has to do with how they live, how they work, how they play and all aspects of their well-being.”

“Kids Cancer Care does that in terms of funding summer camps and research. It’s going beyond the traditional reach of a Med student. We were really able to engage with the community,” Nimaya continued.

Funds were raised through a bake sale, shaving or dying hair and a silent auction of items donated by local businesses such as the Calgary Flames and Calaway Park.

Bhargava describes how her personal experiences working with children led to her passion for the project.

“A big driver for me was that I’ve worked and taught math to a lot of kids. I’ve actually lost a student to cancer, so it is personal,” said Bhargava. “Kids go through a lot of challenges as well and Kids Cancer Care does a really good job of supporting them and their families.”

De Silva used to volunteer with the organization and describes how her time in medical school inspired her to get involved.

“I was a prior volunteer with Kids Cancer Care and participating myself in the head shave,” said De Silva. “When I started med school, I kind of wanted to take the initiative this year and help organize it just because I had that prior connection. I think going forwards, becoming future medical professionals, it’s good that we take initiative to help the community.”

More information about donating to for Kids Cancer Center can be found on their website.