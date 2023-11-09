Haskayne School of Business opens new food centre in Mathison Hall 

By Nazeefa Ahmed, November 9 2023—

On Nov. 8, the Haskayne School of Business officially opened the new Food Services space. The space, run by Aramark, has four options for students which include the alumni-run business Phil & Sebastian as well as the award-winning Italian restaurant D.O.P. U of C students now have access to a variety of food options, from coffee and pastries to made-to-order burgers, wraps and pasta.

The launch included a ribbon-cutting ceremony as well as complimentary coffee and pastries for attendees. In a statement to the Gauntlet, associate dean Catherine Heggerud states how the Food Services space points to the faculty’s commitment to fostering local partnerships.

Photo by Nazeefa Ahmed

“Whether it’s integrating local businesses into our spaces, our classrooms, our curriculums or our events, this approach will continue to be a key priority for Haskayne as we continue to strive to create an elevated learning experience for our students rich in opportunity, connections to the business community and hands-on experience,” reads the statement.

The space includes Quick Eats, a 24-hour autonomous store where students can take items and be charged through the Hey Chef™ app. Customers simply choose their food and leave the store, being charged automatically on the app. Business student Faraz Zarghami Jam described how Quick Eats provides convenience for students who spend the majority of their time in Mathison Hall.

“When you are studying in the business library, you can just walk 100 meters down here and get some good pasta or coffee for late-night studying,” said Zarghami Jam.

He also described how the centre caters to multiple dietary needs while maintaining fair prices.

“I have a gluten allergy and the pasta place has gluten-free pasta that is the same price as the other options so it’s really great,” Zarghami Jam continued.

Photo by Daman Singh

Phil and Sebastian partner Rob Oppenheim described why the alumni-run business returned to campus as a coffee shop serving the greater U of C community.

“We are really proud of the fact that all three of our partners are U of C graduates,” said Oppenheim. “All of us have graduated more than 20 years ago. All three of us worked in various careers, started families and then started this business back in 2007 and it’s a terrific opportunity to come back and see the growth of the university and really be part of the energy here.”

The market’s multiple dining options are open at varying times, from the earliest space open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the Quick Eats store is open for 24 hours. More information about the market can be found on the Haskayne School of Business website.