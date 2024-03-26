Calgary Hidden Gems: Loophole Coffee Bar

By Couch Masson, March 26 2024—

Loophole Coffee Bar is an independent coffee shop located in the west end of downtown offering locally roasted coffee, a variety of specialty beverages and pastries sourced from Calgary bakeries.

By day, you can order your little treat to-go at their fantastic walk-up window or pop inside to enjoy your coffee and have a browse around the attached Sigla Books. The food and drinks at Loophole are truly some of the best in the city, with beans roasted by local roasting institution The Roasterie and pastries from local bakery Butterblock. In addition to their fantastic coffee and delicious baked goods, Loophole offers a variety of teas and a few specialty beverages. Some highlights of their excellent menu include the London fog, the kimchi and sausage danish, the delectable homemade chocolate chip cookies and Mark’s coat, an espresso with honey and coconut and oat milk.

By night, Loophole becomes a live music venue showcasing many local acts. Hosting shows by many creative artists such as Radioactive Vampire Teeth, Adoption and A Pact Between Strangers, Loophole has become a favourite venue for Calgary’s experimental, noise and punk scenes. The relaxed space creates an intimate venue for watching some of Calgary’s most talented perform, and the focus on coffee rather than alcohol makes it one of the most sober-friendly punk venues in the city.

Whether you’re looking for an intimate musical venue or a cute coffee shop, Loophole is a community-oriented space that is sure to make you feel welcome. No matter the time of day, you can feel a sense of belonging radiating throughout the space. With a focus on locally sourced offerings and a flourishing music scene, Loophole has developed a great sense of camaraderie among its regulars while still being an inviting and welcoming space for anyone visiting for the first time.

Loophole is located one block from Downtown West/Kerby station, tucked in the west end away from most of the hustle and bustle of downtown. To learn more, visit their website.