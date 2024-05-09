Encampment Emergency Rally: Visual Coverage

Dianne Miranda and Nazeefa Ahmed May 9, 2024—

On May 9 at 5:00 p.m., students belonging to the Mohkinstsis (Calgary) Student Movement hosted an emergency rally in solidarity with the student encampment at the Taylor Family Digital Library Quad. The group of students and community members placed signs around the perimeter of the encampment and chanted for the freedom of the Palestinian people and for the University of Calgary to cut ties with Israel, either in their investments and/or their support of Israel.

Photo by Dianne Miranda

