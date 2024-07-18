Stampede Dog Bowl dazzles audience with action-packed stunts and performances

By Andreea Timis and Julianna Keskic, July 18 2024—

An emergent fan-favourite, the Dog Bowl has become a staple at the Calgary Stampede and delivers lively, family-friendly fun and entertainment. The Dog Bowl debuted in 2016 – preceded by SuperDogs which ran for 37 years at Calgary Stampede. Both shows involve highly-trained dog athletes performing stunt acts like pole-weaving and freestyle Frisbee – with the Dog Bowl also featuring a dock diving headliner act.

The Dog Bowl’s canine troupe – known as the Canine Stars – is comprised of rescued or adopted dogs from streets or shelters worldwide.

The Canine Stars auditioned on America’s Got Talent in Las Vegas in 2023. A few of the dogs that performed at the Stampede originate from Calgary — while others traveled from the United States.

From big dogs to little, the show showcased the skills of a variety of dog breeds – all of varying ages.

The emcee kept the crowd entertained with ongoing commentary and by splitting the crowd into two teams — red and yellow. A red dog and a yellow dog then competed in each event. The cheers from the crowd were loud and proud for their ‘team dog’.

The second half of the 30 minute show was a dock diving event. The dogs jumped to catch a toy hanging over a pool of water and the distance each dog jumped was measured to see who won the event. Each dog gave their best effort to catch the toy and jump as far as possible.

The Dog Bowl runs every year and has multiple shows throughout the week of the Stampede.

For more information about the event, visit the Calgary Stampede website.