SLC passes resolution for proposed amendments to SU Elections Policy

By Andreea Timis, August 9 2024—

An SLC meeting took place on Aug. 6, focused on Resolution 82.07 — the Amendments to the Students’ Union (SU) Elections Policy. Per Section 32 (1) of the Elections Policy, a mandatory annual review of the policy document is to be conducted by the General Manager and Chief Returning Officer (CRO). The SLC voted in favour of approving the proposed amendments, to be enacted on Aug. 7, 2024.

The policy review was presented by SU Policy Analyst Jonathan Ezeumeh. The proposed changes to the Elections Policy highlighted gaps in the eligibility criteria for executive positions within the SU. The current criteria evaluates an individual’s records only for the past academic period. For example, a student looking to apply for an executive position in the fall semester By-Elections would only have their fall 2023 and winter 2024 records assessed. However, this provision unintentionally restricts students who may have needed to take time off from school from running in the elections.

“There are various situations and scenarios about what could happen,” Ezeumeh explained. “And based on our current criteria, if a student decides to take a semester off — either over the fall or winter — that means they won’t be able to run for executive office in the upcoming elections because [they] will be dealing with records of the previous academic year.”

The recommended change to this policy was to instead look at a student’s academic records in the last 12 calendar months before every election — including the spring and summer terms. This means that students must have completed at least one three-unit course in any two academic periods instead of one, within the 12 month calendar year.

“The reason we are doing this is because we want to create that accessibility for the political office,” Ezeumeh said.

Another policy change was to refine the definition of completing a three-unit course. Ezeumeh clarified that the SU considers courses that have received a grade from A+ to F — inclusive of courses receiving a Credit Granted (CG) and Credit Received (CR) — as completed. Ezeumeh also confirmed that courses with a Withdrawal (W) or Extenuating Circumstance Withdrawal (EW) are not counted as complete.

Ezeumeh also mentioned that while a student who has not completed — or received a W or EW for — a three-unit course within the last two academic periods is ineligible to run for an executive SU position, they could still be considered for faculty-level positions or any other positions offered by the SU.

“It is possible that there may be a student that may have gotten EWs […] and they are still very passionate and they still want to be engaged with the SU,” said Ezeumeh. “We welcome their passion but their engagement will be limited to faculty-level positions. They can be members of SLC, they can represent their faculty, they can be voted in as a student-at-large, or they can join any of the SU committees that we have.”

Finally, the meeting covered amendments to campaigning policies during election periods. The proposed changes were to remove the requirement for candidates to submit detailed information about class visits in their Campaign Approval request in order to alleviate campaigning burden. Additionally, candidates will be allowed to conduct verbal campaigns as soon as their platform is published on the SU website, without being required to wait for the campaign period to do so.

In terms of personal information and voter contacts, candidates who wish to contact voters about their campaign must first obtain written or verbal consent to do so. This policy protects both the voter and the candidate to avoid any potential complaints against the candidate.

For agendas, minutes and upcoming SLC meetings, visit the SU website.