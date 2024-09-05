FROSH 2024: Campus meal programs that aim to combat food insecurity

By Vama Saini, September 5 2024—

The University of Calgary and the Students’ Union (SU) have launched several initiatives to ensure that students and staff have access to nutritious and affordable meals. These programs aim to collectively contribute to a more food-secure campus.

SU Quality Meal Program

Starting this September, the Students’ Union (SU) at the University of Calgary will introduce the SU Quality Meal Program, a new initiative aimed at addressing food insecurity on campus. This program will offer a substantial vegan meal at a cost of just three dollars, making nutritious food accessible to all students and staff.

The meal, which will be served at the SU Den and Black Lounge, will consist primarily of stews and soups, designed to be both filling and affordable. Each meal includes a generous portion of stew or soup, served with two slices of bread, with options for gluten-free and vegan bread available upon request. The initiative is designed to be a stigma-free solution, seamlessly integrated into the existing menu at the Den.

In an interview with the Gauntlet, SU President Ermia Rezaei-Afsah shared the inspiration behind the program.

“The idea came from my own experiences and the feedback from many students. I would often skip meals because, while Mac Hall has affordable options, they weren’t always nutritious or filling enough,” he said. “I wanted to create a space where anyone could access a meal that is both healthy and affordable.”

The program aims to improve overall food security on campus by providing an affordable and nutritious meal option. Rezaei-Afsah highlighted the program’s potential to help students focus better on their studies by alleviating the stress of food insecurity.

“It allows students to focus on their studies without worrying about their next meal,” he said.

Rezaei-Afsah emphasized the importance of having the program located in the Den, a central and social hub on campus.

“By integrating the SU Quality Meal into the Den’s menu, we ensure it’s a part of the regular dining experience, reducing any stigma associated with seeking affordable meals,” he said.

Students’ Union Campus Food Bank

This service provides year-round emergency food relief through nutritionally sound hampers based on the Canada Food Guide. It also offers emergency snacks and information on other food relief resources. The Food Bank also provides Ramadan and Holiday hampers for those in need during these special times located inside the MacEwan student centre room 225.

Good Food Box Program

Managed by the Community Kitchen Program of Calgary, this initiative allows anyone to purchase boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables at affordable prices. The SU Campus Food Bank acts as a depot for this program, offering small, medium and large boxes to accommodate different needs and budgets.

Ladle UP!

This affordable soup lunch program provides a nutritious, vegetarian soup for just two dollars every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Campus Food Hub located in Crowsnest Hall. The menu changes weekly, ensuring a variety of options for the campus community.

More resources can be found on the Campus Food Hub website.