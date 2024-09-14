Understanding Indian immigration amid Canadian hostility

By Josie Simon, September 14 2024—

Canada, known for its multiculturalism, has attracted immigrants worldwide seeking better opportunities. Among these groups, Indian immigrants have significantly increased over the past decade, enriching the country’s economic and cultural tapestry. However, this surge has also increased hostility fueled by economic anxieties and cultural misconceptions.

Between 2013 and 2023, the number of Indians immigrating to Canada rose from 32,828 to 139,715. This remarkable increase reflects India’s position as a leading source of immigrants to Canada, driven by the country’s welcoming immigration policies compared to the restrictive measures of the United States. Despite their positive contributions, some Canadians perceive this demographic shift as a threat, fearing that newcomers strain public services, take jobs and alter cultural norms.

Social media has become a platform for anti-Indian sentiment, where misinformation and stereotypes spread rapidly. Hashtags like “Indians Taking Over Canada” perpetuate the false narrative that Indian immigrants are seizing Canadian resources. As a result, international students like Miran Kadri often encounter hostile comments, which can have detrimental effects on their safety and mental health.

Economic concerns are central to much of this hostility. Rising living costs and a tight job market have led some Canadians to blame Indian immigrants, viewing them as competitors for scarce resources. The sight of long lines of Indian students at job fairs, such as those at Tim Hortons, reinforces these fears and heightens resentment.

The growing anti-Indian sentiment is not just anecdotal; reports of hate crimes against South Asians have surged, fueled by online conspiracy theories and misinformation. A striking example is Mehul Prajapati, whose harmless video about utilizing a food bank ignited a viral wave of xenophobia, underscoring the vulnerabilities immigrants face amid rising public suspicion.

This climate is further exacerbated by Canada’s far-right factions, which target South Asian communities, particularly Sikhs, as scapegoats for various societal issues. These groups exploit economic insecurities and cultural fears to spread harmful narratives that incite real-life violence. Incidents against Sikhs and other minorities are becoming more frequent, illustrating the serious threats posed by these trends.

The rising discrimination against Indians parallels historical patterns of scapegoating. During the Great Depression, Mexican immigrants in the U.S. were scapegoated for job shortages, leading to forced repatriation programs. Similarly, Chinese immigrants faced severe discrimination during the Chinese Exclusion Act era, and Japanese Americans were interned during World War II, driven by paranoia and prejudice.

These historical parallels serve as cautionary tales about how economic anxieties and cultural fears can lead to xenophobia and discrimination.

Blaming newcomers for systemic, long-term issues in Canada is particularly misguided, as economic challenges like the tight job market and rising living costs are complex problems rooted in global trends, policy decisions, and historical context.

Scapegoating Indian immigrants distracts from necessary policy reforms and fosters a toxic atmosphere of fear and resentment.

As Mark Twain once said, “History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.” By avoiding past mistakes and not blaming Indian immigrants for systemic challenges, we can welcome them with optimism. Recognizing their contributions and fostering inclusivity will ensure all communities feel accepted and valued.

This article is a part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.