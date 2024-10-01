In the light of Moona: The unexpected joys of pet ownership

By Eda Kamal, October 1 2024—

My cat Moona is curled up asleep, as I write this, at the foot of my bed. Almost every night, she and I cuddle before I go to sleep and she takes on her nocturnal misadventures, occasionally causing a crash causing me to awaken in the middle of the night. Regardless of her mischief, she has been a positive presence in my life since I adopted her last year, and my grades, motivation and mood have improved significantly. However, taking care of a pet is like being a parent and the stress is comparable to a toddler in the midst of their terrible twos. Nonetheless, pets impact one’s life in more ways than just extra chores and companionship.

One more commonly known benefit to pet ownership is improved mental health. Whether you live alone or with others, it can be difficult to relax with constant life demands and to-dos. The presence of an animal in the home, from a fish to a ferret, brings meaning and purpose greater than simply studies and work. Pets rely on you for food, play, and love — it needs you, and if not much else can motivate you to get up in the morning, maybe that will. At minimum, every day Moona needs her food and water as well as her litter box scooped alongside her fur being brushed When written out, all of these feel like chores. However, giving Moona the best life I can gives me such a strong sense of fulfilment that it feels less like an obligation and more like a privilege.

Pets, unlike humans, also provide unconditional love. A pet peeve of mine — no pun intended — is when people claim that smaller animals like parakeets or hamsters cannot feel love and are not worth owning. This couldn’t be further from the truth! While human emotion can be a more complex experience than even we ourselves are able to comprehend, animals definitely exhibit emotion even if the emotion is more so driven from natural instinct and survival urges. And even if it’s not the same kind of unconditional love given by humans — my love for Moona is certainly enough for the both of us! She brightens my day just by walking by, and even though I’m not sure she feels the same way about me, I don’t worry about a lack of love because she’s not the one responsible for my needs.

A benefit of pet ownership I’ve been a firsthand witness to is their role in early childhood development. My youngest brother, who began kindergarten recently, is Moona’s biggest fan. However, he knows how to respect her boundaries, read her body language, and handle her properly. Moona, for a cat, has always been uncommonly kind to my brother compared to how some other pets would be. Let me be clear — pets are not meant to be a teaching moment for a child, nor used as a tool in their development. However, the coexistence of the cat and the kid in the house makes for some funny dynamics and sweet moments, and has definitely contributed to his ability to be respectful, mindful, and self-confident. Pets who are more confined to a single space, like fish, lizards, or mice may also begin to serve as an example of personal responsibility for kids who are slightly older, with adequate supervision, of course.

Pets ownership isn’t accessible or reasonable for everyone, for a wealth of completely valid reasons. However, if you are the type of person who is willing and able to handle a years-long commitment, you may benefit from the love and fulfilment that comes from a furry, scaly, or feathered friend. Living with my family, the people who didn’t want the cat to begin with are now the ones who dote on and spoil her most, their hearts simply stolen by Moona’s charm. My family adopted Moona from the Calgary Humane Society, which is often overflowing with animals that desperately need homes. Every cat and dog looked so small in their kennels and I would have given the world to have rescued every one of them, along with the rabbits and exotic animals that CHS also has. Adoption, rather than buying from a breeder for a more “perfect” pet, is desperately needed today and always. You could be the one to save a life, and they could be the one to bring you more joy than you knew you needed.