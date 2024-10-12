University of Calgary considers tuition and fee increases for the fifth consecutive year

By Vama Saini, October 12 2024—

The University of Calgary is in the midst of its annual consultation process regarding proposed increases in tuition and mandatory non-instructional fees (MNIFs) for the 2025-26 academic year. The current proposals suggest a two per cent tuition hike for domestic undergraduates, a six per cent increase for international undergraduates and a four per cent rise in MNIFs. As discussions progress, the university is encouraging students to participate in the consultation to voice their concerns.

In an interview with the Gauntlet, Deputy Provost Robin Yates emphasized that the proposed increases, though not yet finalized, are driven by the need to sustain the quality of education and student services. He pointed out that domestic tuition is capped at two per cent by provincial legislation, while international tuition, which does not benefit from Alberta taxpayer subsidies, is being considered for a six per cent rise to keep pace with inflation and other budgetary pressures.

“We are talking about making sure we can deliver the same level of quality education experience and student services to our students while keeping pace with inflationary and budgetary pressures,” said Yates.

International tuition increases reflect the lack of support from the Campus Alberta Grant, a key reason for the larger percentage hike compared to domestic students.

“[International students] are not offset by the Campus Alberta Grant that we receive from the Albertan government, which is exclusively reserved to offset tuition for domestic students,” said Yates.

In addition to general tuition hikes, the university is considering an Exceptional Tuition Increase (ETI) for new students in the faculty of science starting in the Fall 2025 semester. Although the proposal is still in development, Yates clarified that ETIs aim to enhance specific programs and improve student experiences. Revenue from these increases must be reinvested into the program for significant improvements, such as employability skills for science graduates.

“The ETI is a way that additional tuition can be levied, and every dollar of that tuition goes into initiatives to pay for significant enhancements to that program,” said Yates.

The university is waiting for approval from Alberta’s Ministry of Advanced Education to determine if ETI proposals will be accepted this year.

In addition to tuition hikes, MNIFs are also set to increase by four per cent. These fees fund a range of services, including student wellness, enrollment services and campus recreation. Yates explained that the university is currently subsidizing about $12 million of the costs associated with MNIFs, and the proposed increase is aimed at maintaining these services amidst rising costs.

“The general fees go to a number of units to ensure our students are well supported in their general experience here at the U of C,” explained Yates.

Students are encouraged to review the detailed reports on MNIF fund allocation, available on the university’s consultation website.

The Students’ Union (SU) has raised concerns regarding these proposed changes.

In an interview with the Gauntlet, SU President Ermia Rezaei-Afsah stressed the importance of ensuring student input is considered in the decision-making process. He highlighted that in previous years, student feedback had led to adjustments, such as the reduction of international tuition increases from 10 per cent to six per cent.

“The chief concern is, if there are going to be tuition raises, are you doing your job to make sure that students are being consulted?” Rezaei-Afsah said.

He also pointed out that the SU had previously pushed the university to improve transparency around tuition and fee increases, citing protests in 2023 that led to the current two per cent cap on domestic tuition.

“Two years ago, the university literally kept their tuition increases secret until we went to the media about them,” said Rezaei-Afsah. “That’s how it ended up in the Board of Governors, from the protests in 2023, which then led to the two per cent cap.”

Rezaei-Afsah also expressed skepticism about the ETI proposal for the faculty of science, calling for more transparency and detailed information on how much tuition would increase and what specific improvements students could expect.

“Right now, it seems that they don’t have a detailed [plan for the ETI], and they just want money,” said Rezaei-Afsah.

While the university has scheduled a series of consultation activities, including surveys and community discussions, Rezaei-Afsah noted that these efforts were the result of sustained pressure from students.

“We had to basically scare the university into starting to consult us. Where we’re at right now is good, but I don’t know whether they’ll actually listen,” said Rezaei-Afsah.

Looking ahead, Rezaei-Afsah stressed that the SU’s long-term strategy focuses on pushing the provincial government to reinvest in post-secondary education.

“The long-term strategy is to target the provincial government. We want to oppose any further tuition increases and budget cuts and ask for investment into our post-secondary institutions,” said Rezaei-Afsah.

If the increases are approved, both the university and SU acknowledge that additional support mechanisms will be necessary to help students manage the financial burden.

Rezaei-Afsah emphasized the need for more bursaries, emergency funds and grants to assist students, particularly international students who will be most affected by the 6 per cent increase.

“We want investment into more bursaries, emergency funds and grants. Currently, there’s a couple of emergency bursaries and loans that exist to help students who may be falling through the cracks,” said Rezaei-Afsah. “We want to see those bolstered and strengthened so that more students can actually be able to access them without having to meet certain criteria.”

The SU also advocates for bolstering staff in areas such as International Student Services, which can be understaffed in times of increased student need.

Both the university and the SU agree that transparency is crucial in the consultation process.

Yates noted that last year’s consultation led to changes in the proposals, and the university remains open to feedback.

“Last year, due to significant student feedback, we did change our proposal significantly,” said Yates.

Following the consultation, a “What We Heard” document will be published outlining how student input was incorporated into the final decisions.

“We are open to any and all feedback by students, and we will adjust the proposal accordingly. We’ll also report back to the students what we heard and how we took that feedback into consideration,” said Yates.

Rezaei-Afsah encouraged students to actively participate in the consultation process.

“If these tuition increases are going to impact you, come and talk about it,” said Rezaei-Afsah.

For students concerned about the financial impact of these increases, Rezaei-Afsah recommended reaching out to the SU for support and emphasized the union’s commitment to advocating for students at both the university and provincial levels.

For more information and to join the ongoing discussion about tuition and fee increases, visit the university’s consultation website.