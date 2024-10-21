The autumn blues: Academia and romanticization 

By Rabia Salman, October 21 2024—

As the air becomes crisper and the leaves start to change colours, my heart rate picks up a little and a nervous buzz enters my body. The days become shorter and long nights become even longer, because it’s time for late-night study sessions and packed schedules with the start of another school year.

Back to school season was my first love and this school year being the first where I am not returning to academia has left me with a profound sense of nostalgia. The scent of new stationary and books reminds me of entering lecture halls, taking notes and that thrill of discovery.

Even though I am not returning to school this year, I still feel that nervous excitement coursing through me that would get me back into the “academic weapon” mindset.

One of the simplest things that would get me more thrilled about returning to university would be watching movies or reading books that are very “fall-coded dark academia”. My top contenders every autumn are the Harry Potter movies (emphasis on “Prisoner of Azkaban”), Dead Poets Society, and a couple of cozy Gilmore Girls episodes.

When it comes to books, I always opt for dark academia that is covered in mystery like “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt. If you enjoy your academia books with a bit of fantasy, “Babel” by R.F. Kuang is a new read that I could not put down. If romance laced in with academia is your cup of tea, then you can’t go wrong with “Anatomy” by Dana Schwartz.

There is a magical atmosphere that these movies and books create, making you feel curious, hungry for knowledge, and ready to wear comfy sweaters. Although watching certain things and reading can get you excited about returning to academia, it can still be a very anxious and daunting period.

Through a recent national survey completed in 2022 across 69 post-secondary Canadian campuses, anxiety was found to be the leading cause for students reaching out to mental health counseling on campuses, with a 29-per cent increase since 2018. Depression was deemed the second leading cause.

Re-integrating back into an academic setting and schedule can be very pressuring and I for sure have fallen victim to high-functioning anxiety. Some key things that helped me every year were to reach out for support. This support does not need to be on campus services (although a great option), but can be your friends and family who share similar feelings. Venting and hosting deep conversation rant sessions at two in the morning with my friends was our favourite way of helping each other and staying in touch when workloads would get too heavy.

Physical activity like finding a sport you enjoy or pulling in a fun session at the gym promotes better mental health and helps build social relations. A walk across campus is an easy and scenic way to get some exercise in–especially in fall with all the leaves changing colours. Through a study conducted in 2023 on undergraduate students, it was found that higher levels of physical activity led to better mental health scores.

Being kind to yourself, giving yourself space to grow, and feeling your positive and negative emotions is such an important tool. Celebrate your efforts and every goal that you achieve, big or small. Remember your education is a marathon, and not a sprint.

Also, it is important to note that the way social media displays academics can be unrealistic with “eight-hour study with me’s” or “my four AM pre-lecture routines” content. Although it is enjoyable and inspiring watching these creators, reminding ourselves what we see is controlled–and oftentimes scripted–is vital. Everyone’s schedules and learning styles will look different.

Education today is often portrayed as something stressful and associated with pressure. It is important to remind ourselves that the true purpose of education is to evoke feelings of joy, curiosity, and a pursuit of knowledge.

When we romanticize academia, we are not trying to ignore all of the anxiety that revolves around the subject, but rather trying to shift the narrative from something apprehensive to something exciting. Although you may encounter numerous obstacles–and believe me, you will– know that you are not alone, and just like the beautiful, yet fleeting season of fall, your troubles too will pass. As the autumn leaves fall into a waltz of their own this season, you too will fall into a pattern that works best for you. Enjoy yourself on this adventure of learning and the universe full of knowledge waiting for you to discover it.

This article is a part of our Voices section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.