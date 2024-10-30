Rachel Notley’s vision, Danielle Smith’s spotlight: The Cancer Centre saga

By Josie Simon, October 30 2024—

The Calgary Cancer Centre (CCC), also called the Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre, finally opened to patients on Oct. 28. This impressive $1.4 billion building is now one of the largest comprehensive cancer centres in the world. While the grand opening spotlighted Danielle Smith, former Premier Rachel Notley and her NDP government are the true heroes behind this monumental project. They laid the groundwork while the UCP prioritized financial concerns over supporting cancer patients and their families.

During her tenure as Premier from 2015 to 2019, Notley’s government committed to rectifying years of delays and political filibustering over the hospital’s construction. Recognizing the dire need for an updated, comprehensive cancer treatment facility in Calgary, the NDP government broke ground in November 2017 after decades of conservative procrastination and shifting plans that left Calgary’s cancer patients underserved. Notley dared where others dithered; she chose action over politicking, securing the essential funding and approvals despite a hostile political and economic climate.

It’s convenient for the current Conservative government, as it revels in the glory of the centre’s opening, to overlook the contributions of the very woman who broke ground on this project. They’ve distanced themselves from acknowledging that the initiative is a direct manifestation of Notley’s unwavering commitment to strengthening Alberta’s public healthcare system. Instead, high-profile appearances by Premier Smith and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange have showcased the facility’s grand opening as a triumph of the Conservative infrastructure agenda.

But political memory is not so easily erased. While Alberta now proudly boasts a facility equipped with cutting-edge technology—160 inpatient beds, 90 chemotherapy chairs and 12 radiation vaults—the underlying tale is one of political resilience and strategic foresight. This was Rachel Notley’s vision turned into reality.

The fact remains: the Calgary Cancer Centre as it stands today would likely not exist if it were not for Notley’s relentless pursuit of healthcare reform and infrastructural development. Under her leadership, these plans were finally fast-tracked, overcoming barriers imposed by economic challenges and previous administrations’ indecision.

Why does this matter? Because credit must be given where it’s due, not manipulated by those looking to leverage political gain. As we celebrate the promising beginning of advanced cancer care in Calgary, we must also ensure that history honours the real champions behind this transformation. It is a timely reminder of how leadership is measured not merely in present applause but in the enduring impact of decisions made out of the public spotlight against all odds.

Oct. 28 is a testament to the far-reaching impact of NDP leadership in Alberta. Notley’s legacy stands firm, not just in policy but in the very walls of the Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre.

This article is a part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.