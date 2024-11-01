Beyond borders: Mental health amid global turmoil 

By Radhya Comar, November 1 2024—

Mental health is one of the most important aspects of happiness and personal well-being. As such, there are consistent calls for the prioritization of mental health in academic and professional spaces. School and work are undoubtedly two of the most common stressors for young people. Phrases such as work-life balance and bedtime procrastination are now commonly used, urging people to focus on their mental well–being. However, there are also several other factors that negatively impact mental health, ones that are not in our control, such as current events.

In the past few years, several violent conflicts have erupted across the international sphere. In 2021, zealous followers of former United States President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill, inciting violence and refusing a peaceful transition of power. The year after that saw Russian Invasion of Ukraine, a blatant disregard for the latter’s sovereignty. Most recently, tensions between Israel and Palestine people have intensified into a brutal genocide following the Oct. 7th, 2023 attacks by Hamas. These events act as just a few examples of the worldwide crisis surrounding the erosion of democratic principles and violent resolution of conflict. Despite occurring beyond Canadian borders, such issues have reopened age-old wounds for diasporic communities and fuelled polarization.

At the individual level, news headlines have become triggers for fear and uncertainty. Rampant paranoia causes some to deliberate the inevitability of their own safety being compromised. Others stress over the safety of their friends and family abroad. Furthermore, they may feel guilty about their inability to help them. Shared anxiety stretches beyond personal safety and that of personal acquaintances. It extends to the concern for the well–being of strangers. In other words, it includes the fear for nameless faces pictured in war-torn cities. Aside from the fear for ourselves, family and strangers, it also creates an overarching concern for the world. Watching wars and riots unfold creates an existential dread surrounding the collective future. Some of these events were unprecedented. Others were the results of decades-long tensions. Nonetheless, each shocked the world. They bolstered the idea that international relations are unpredictable, creating uncertainty and anxiety over the future.

Many recommend limiting time spent online to mitigate the negative emotions spurred on by current news headlines. However, this approach ignores the inherent privilege of turning off televisions and mobile phones to escape what is going on in the world. Of course, mental health is important. Yet, as the old saying goes, ignoring a problem will not make it go away. While we can keep such events ‘out of sight, out of mind’ many people are not able to. For them, it is a lived reality.

Recognizing the impracticality and entitlement of this approach can spur another wave of cynicism. It can prompt questions like, “If I can’t even do that, what can I do?” Unfortunately, the answer is sometimes “not a lot.” That is not to undermine the impact of raising awareness and fundraising. These actions provide support for people on the ground in these circumstances. However, they might not improve the stress, anxiety, and anger spurred by ongoing events. Some might see them as just temporary solutions to a much larger problem.

The solution may just lie within the stress, anxiety and anger itself. These emotions, felt by those hundreds of kilometers away from the site of conflict, may be labeled inauthentic or useless. However, they stand as hallmarks of shared humanity. Despite consistent complaints that constant media reporting on such issues has led to desensitization, shared feelings of uncertainty and fear prove that this is not the case. These emotions can then be vitalized to spark tangible momentum.

This article is a part of our Voices section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.