Building a supportive campus: UCalgary’s renewed mental health strategy

By Hinna Ahsan, November 6 2024—

Did you know that over 90 per cent of post-secondary students have felt overwhelmed by stress at some point? It’s a startling reality, but one that the University of Calgary is tackling head-on through its renewed mental health strategy, ensuring that no student has to navigate these challenges alone.

The Community Mental Health and Well-Being Strategy (CMHWS), previously known as the Campus Mental Health Strategy, represents the University of Calgary’s renewed commitment to supporting the mental health and well-being of the UCalgary community. This initiative reflects a strong effort to not only provide mental health services but to create a culture that prioritizes well-being throughout every aspect of university life.

The CMHWS is built around several key pillars, including “raising awareness, reducing stigma, promoting resilience, and providing accessible mental health services”. These pillars guide the strategy’s approach to addressing mental health challenges on campus. By integrating mental health into everyday conversations and creating systems of support, the strategy aims to ensure that students, faculty, and staff feel equipped to manage their well-being.

The CMHWS places an emphasis on creating a campus where mental health is openly discussed and supported. The focus on reducing stigma is particularly important because it encourages students to seek help without hesitation. In a high-pressure academic environment, there’s often the expectation to push through stress, but this renewed strategy shifts that narrative. It emphasizes the importance of acknowledging when we need help and reaching out for it, without fear of judgment.

What makes the CMHWS especially effective is its focus on resilience and self-management. University is a time of immense growth, both academically and personally. While the demands can be intense, this strategy provides students with tools and programs designed to build resilience, skills that help manage stress and maintain balance. These programs aren’t just a quick fix, they’re about preparing students for the challenges they’ll face, both in university and beyond.

As a student, I find this renewed focus on mental health is reassuring. It shows that the university recognizes the challenges we face, not only academically but emotionally and mentally. The emphasis on early identification and response is something that really resonates with me, having systems in place that allow students to access support before things spiral out of control is crucial. The CMHWS encourages a proactive approach to mental health, which makes a significant difference in how supported we feel on campus.

The strategy’s focus on collective care also speaks to the importance of community. Mental health is something we all have a role in supporting, whether that’s through peer programs or simply being aware of the resources available. Through CMHWS the university is able to foster this sense of collective responsibility that makes campus feel safer, and more supportive environment, where no one is left to navigate their challenges alone.

The CMHWS serves as a reminder that mental health is a priority for the entire campus community. By embedding mental health into the university’s culture, UCalgary is sending a strong message that well-being is essential for success. The strategy encourages openness, resilience, and self-awareness, all of which are critical for thriving at any stage of life.

One of the key points that stands out to me from the renewed strategy is the proactive approach the university is taking in addressing mental health. In the past, it often felt like mental health was only discussed when a crisis arose. Now, with an emphasis on prevention and early intervention, students are encouraged to take charge of their mental health before things become overwhelming. The shift from a reactive to a proactive approach is transformative by providing resources and support systems early on, UCalgary empowers students to manage their mental well-being, preventing stress and anxiety from escalating.

Ultimately, the renewed CMHWS is about creating a campus where students can pursue their goals knowing their mental health is valued and supported. It’s an initiative that underscores the university’s dedication to building a healthy, balanced, and resilient community, where students are supported to achieve their full potential and succeed in all aspects of their lives.

This article is a part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.