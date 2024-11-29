Navigating cold temperatures and seasonal blues at the U of C

By Gurshaan Rai, November 29 2024—

As the climate in Calgary heads towards lower temperatures, students at the University of Calgary (U of C) face the burdens of the second round of midterm season and final examinations just around the corner. Lower temperatures do equate to lower moods on campus, so how do we remain optimistic while facing the burdens of a student at the U of C? The battle of prevailing in this weather brings a new struggle amongst us all, seasonal depression and pessimism. With several students juggling commitments in this weather, the ultimate battle lies in the ability to keep up with the fast-paced nature of a post-secondary education. A Calgarian at their core, acknowledges the unpredictability of the weather and to tame the giddy horse of this weather our inner cowboy (or cowgirl) alter nature must be unleashed to take on seasonal depression and examinations.

Here are some tips to unleash your hidden cowboy/cowgirl/cowself when dealing with seasonal depression and examinations:

Find a study area near a window

Sunlight is the true anecdote to the epidemic the weather in Calgary bestows upon us all. Although the weather may be getting chilly by the day, we cannot forget Mother Nature’s gift in the power of sunlight. Research has highlighted the impacts of sunlight on mental health. As the sun induces the release of serotonin and by doing so promotes positivity and optimism. This optimism is necessary when navigating the critical period of examinations at the U of C or any institution for that matter.

Consider finding a spot at TFDL near a window. TFDL can be accessed by students at the U of C through scanning their Unicard at the entrance. On the first floor, there are several study spots for students, including independent and collaborative study areas near windows. These windows allow for easy access to sunlight and this atmosphere is quite optimal during examinations where deep focus is needed when studying. The silent fifth floor of TFDL has several study areas near windows, allowing for sunlight and a great view of the campus.

When applicable utilize a staircase instead of an elevator

In the right situation and given a choice between a staircase and an elevator, aim to choose the stairs. After a stressful day of midterms and assignments piling up, you may want to skip the stairs and head straight to your destination through the elevator. However, the stairs are evidently a better option. Physical activity has many benefits, to say the least, however, taking the stairs on campus may just be the next step to feeling less stressed.You will feel more alert and in control of your environment after climbing a few floors of steps to your destination. Taking the staircase is a step forward to handling seasonal depression and the burdens of a university student.

Skip the caffeine and replace it with cold water

Although like myself you may be tempted into purchasing a slightly overpriced coffee on campus, try and replace this with cold water. Caffeine has proven to be negatively associated with depression in individuals at a staggering rate, alongside its correlation with anxiety. As such, individuals with mental disorders should aim to avoid caffeine to the best of their ability during stressful periods at university. This could look like limiting caffeine to before the evening, as caffeine after the evening can negatively impact sleep, which is crucial during examinations.

On the contrary, replacing caffeine with cold water allows for an individual to be intact with their environment. Numerous research findings have stated the benefits of cold water in its ability to enhance alertness and focus, which is vital during a week of assignments or exams. Unlocking your inner cowboy/ cowgirl/ cowself and riding the horse of seasonal depression may just entail having a dosage of cold water.

Sit in silence

Studies have shown that silence has several benefits upon an individual’s psychological landscape. The benefits of silence include enhanced concentration, mindfulness, and focus. All of which are necessary when studying for examinations and tackling seasonal depression. This is another reason to check out the TFDL silent floors and consider studying in silence as opposed to with your headphones in.

To truly focus, solitude is necessary in blocking out mental clutter when tackling stress imposed by unprecedented periods of time. It allows for an individual to reflect and recentre their focus, by blocking out unnecessary information and focusing upon what is relevant.

Make time to socialize and laugh

The importance of laughter is quite often overlooked and having conversations with friends without the presence of distractions. Laughter has been stated to improve the mental well-being of individuals by relieving stress and tension. Likewise, endorphins are released from laughter, which relieve stress. When dealing with seasonal depression or the burdens of our commitments as students, it is quite necessary to take time to be in the present moment and find ways to laugh. Therefore, laughter truly is the best medicine for the stress of a student.

These are five easy ways you can ride the horse of the unprecedented and stressful period of examinations as students. Amongst the mental clutter, this time brings upon us all, it is the little things that help when juxtaposed with the presumably grand scheme of events unfolding before us. Calgarians and students alike can reign true citizens to Cowtown in this season by utilizing these five simple steps in their daily lives.

