Why your ‘green’ groceries might not be saving the planet, a discussion with the School of Public Policy

By Josie Simon, December 5 2024—

Sustainability is one of the hottest words in agriculture today. Many products boast labels like “sustainable,” “eco-friendly” or “green.” These labels reflect a product’s intention to attract people who are conscious about the environment. But does it mean that those labels make their products better for the planet, or is it just clever marketing?

A recent webinar, “Behind The Label: Unpacking Sustainable Beef, Crops, and the ESG Lens,” explored this question. The event was part of a public education series sponsored by UFA Cooperative Limited and hosted by the School of Public Policy. Brandy Yanek, an independent journalist and filmmaker moderated the session. It featured presentations from experts like Selene Munro, Kara Barnes and Susie Miller, who shared their insights into sustainability in agriculture.

The webinar discussed the progress and problems in making agriculture more sustainable. They introduced ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) frameworks, which help companies act responsibly and consider the broader implications of their operations. The talk highlighted the complexity and diversity of the agriculture supply chain, noting that ESG is used as a reporting framework. It emphasized the need for good management and stewardship to achieve sustainability.

However, using ESG frameworks can come with a significant burden. Small and medium-sized farms often struggle with the added costs, while larger companies find it easier and gain an advantage. This leads to concerns that current systems might only benefit bigger companies with more resources.

Consumers also often look for sustainability labels when shopping. Surveys suggest many people are willing to pay more for these products. In Canada, 70 per cent look for eco-friendly food, and 75 per cent trust labels that promise environmental benefits. But when it’s time to buy, most people choose cheaper options. Health, taste and price are often more important than sustainability. This shows a gap between what people say they want and what they buy.

However, relying on labels can hide important issues. In countries like Canada, terms such as “green” or “sustainable” on food are not legally controlled. Without a trusted ecolabel, these words can mislead people about a product’s real environmental impact. This makes it hard to spot truly sustainable products.

Sustainability is complex and involves many factors like biodiversity, carbon impact and fair labour practices. No single label can cover all these aspects. The variety in agriculture, with different crop types and farming practices, makes one-size-fits-all labels ineffective. Consumers should know what each label means and who certifies them to make better choices.

Product sustainability labels frequently make claims of environmental benefits, yet too often serve more as a marketing tool than an accurate sustainability indicator. For true impact, there is a real need for transparency and accountability throughout the supply chain. Labelling must be clear and honest, and real standards must be set and enforced by policymakers, industry leaders and farmers. The consumers also have much to learn about what these labels actually mean and who certifies them.

Without such effects, the labels will remain a farce without any actual environmental improvement in agriculture. While they might help in better decision-making, a more comprehensive approach has to be adopted to attain the goals of true sustainability.

This article is a part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.