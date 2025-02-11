Why you need the human papillomavirus vaccine

By Josie Simon, February 11 2025—

Cancer prevention could be as simple as a visit to Student Wellness Services for the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. However, while this vital protection against a virus that can cause multiple types of cancer is readily available, recent studies reveal that only 53 per cent of students have completed their HPV vaccination series, with even lower rates among male students at just 41 per cent. These numbers matter because university students are the most vulnerable to HPV transmission and can face serious lifelong health consequences if left unprotected.

What you need to know about HPV

HPV is not what you think. With over 100 different types, this virus is a master of disguise. Some cause visible warts, but the most dangerous strains leave no trace, silently living in your body for years.

The real threat? These high-risk types can trigger multiple cancers — cervical, vaginal, anal, penile and throat cancers. HPV causes almost all cervical cancers and spreads through skin-to-skin contact, even when there are no visible symptoms. And condoms won’t fully protect you — HPV spreads through skin contact in areas condoms don’t cover.

Nearly 85 per cent of sexually active adults will contract HPV. For university students, the risk is highest. An infection can clear up, or it can become a long-term threat that develops into cancer years later.

How does the vaccine protect you?

The HPV vaccine is a powerhouse. It targets the nine most dangerous strains of the virus and works even if you’ve already been exposed to HPV. It provides 92 per cent protection against cervical cancer, which remains one of the most common HPV-related cancers. The protection extends to 75 per cent of anal cancers, a concern for both men and women and 72 per cent of vaginal cancers. For men specifically, the vaccine prevents 57 per cent of penile cancers. Perhaps most surprisingly, it offers protection against 25 per cent of head and neck cancers, which are increasingly common among young adults.

When should you get vaccinated?

Many students think they’ve missed their window for vaccination, but that’s a misconception. While it’s true that the vaccine works best before any sexual contact, research shows significant benefits even for those who are already sexually active. A compelling study found that even people with previous HPV infections gained substantial protection against other strains they hadn’t yet encountered. This makes the university years a crucial window for vaccination, especially considering that by age 18, 63 per cent of young adults have become sexually active, rising to 80 per cent by age 20.

How can you get vaccinated on campus?

Student Wellness Services has streamlined the vaccination process, though there are important details to understand. For students 26 and under, the Province of Alberta fully covers the cost of vaccination. The process involves multiple doses for complete protection. If you have a healthy immune system and get your first dose before age 15, you need two shots, six months apart. If you’re older than 15 and this is your first dose, or you have a weak immune system, you’ll need three doses over six months. Importantly, missing a dose doesn’t mean starting over, as the series can be completed even with gaps between doses. Students over 26 can still receive the vaccine for a fee, and many insurance plans cover the cost. The benefits remain significant even at later ages, making it worth investigating coverage options.

What other health services should you know about?

What’s often overlooked is how the HPV vaccine interacts with other health measures. While vaccinated women still need regular Pap tests, research indicates that they often have simpler, less concerning Pap results throughout their lives. This means fewer follow-up procedures and less anxiety about abnormal results.

Student Wellness Services also provides comprehensive care beyond vaccination, including Pap testing, regular health monitoring, STI screening, contraception counselling and ongoing health and wellness support.

What side effects should you expect?

The side effect profile of the HPV vaccine is well-documented and reassuring. While about one in 100 people report mild reactions, serious adverse events are exceedingly rare. Most people experience only injection site soreness, brief fatigue, occasional mild fever or short-term muscle aches. These reactions typically resolve within 1–2 days and don’t interfere with daily activities. Importantly, these mild side effects actually indicate that your immune system is responding appropriately to build protection against HPV.

The evidence for HPV vaccination is compelling. As a university student, you’re in a high-risk age group for HPV infection, but you also have easy access to protection. The vaccine prevents up to 92 per cent of cervical cancers and significant percentages of other cancers, with research showing dramatic reductions in infection rates among vaccinated populations. While some experience mild side effects, these are temporary and far outweighed by the long-term protection against cancer.

At UCalgary, the process is straightforward. If you’re 26 or under, the Province of Alberta covers the cost entirely. The Student Wellness Services team provides free vaccination for eligible students, comprehensive health consultations, flexible scheduling for the required doses and confidential care throughout the process.

The HPV vaccine offers one of those rare opportunities where a moment of mild discomfort can prevent years of potential health complications. A few quick vaccine shots could save you from serious cancer risks down the road. Call Student Wellness Services at 403-210-9355 or book online through their website. Your health matters and this protection is available now.

