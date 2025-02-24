Canadian business get stronger: UCalgary’s new program shows the way forward 

By Josie Simon, February 24 2025—

The University of Calgary’s Hunter Hub has launched the Business Playbook at a crucial moment. Trade tensions are affecting Canadian industries from lumber to steel. Business owners across the country are searching for new strategies. The program arrives exactly when Canadian entrepreneurs need it most.

Small businesses are the backbone of Calgary’s economy. They make up 94.5 per cent of all businesses in the city. They create jobs, support local communities and drive innovation. Yet many of them struggle to navigate international trade challenges. They need practical tools and strategies to grow stronger in today’s complex market.

The Business Playbook stands apart from typical education programs. It teaches real, hands-on skills for running Canadian businesses. While tech startups grab headlines and venture capital, local shops, manufacturers and service providers employ most of our workers. These businesses form the foundation of our communities. They need specialized support to compete effectively. The Business Playbook delivers exactly what these traditional enterprises need to succeed.

Local supply chains have become increasingly important in the trade war. Strong business networks provide stability during uncertain times. The Business Playbook connects new entrepreneurs with experienced mentors who understand these challenges. These mentors share valuable insights from years of managing trade pressures. Their practical knowledge helps new business owners avoid common pitfalls and find faster paths to success.

Students learn essential financial planning skills for sustainable growth. They master market research techniques to identify untapped opportunities. The program helps entrepreneurs find promising niches in Canadian markets. Each new successful Canadian business strengthens our economic foundation and creates opportunities for others.

Timing matters in business education. Trade patterns keep shifting and creating new challenges. Canada needs entrepreneurs ready to step up and fill market gaps. By opening the program to students, staff, faculty and alumni, the Hub creates a diverse pool of future business leaders.

The small cohort model produces better results than large classes. Entrepreneurs work closely together, sharing insights and solutions. They help each other identify reliable Canadian suppliers and target appropriate markets.

This innovative approach to business education could reshape how we prepare Canadian entrepreneurs. Instead of focusing solely on competing in the North American market, it emphasizes building sustainable, resilient businesses. Each program graduate gains the tools to create new jobs and contribute to economic growth. Their success strengthens Canada’s overall business ecosystem.

Supporting Canadian business also makes practical sense in today’s economy. The Hunter Hub’s program provides entrepreneurs with essential tools for success. These resources help build companies that can handle both domestic and international challenges. Strong local businesses create a more stable economic foundation for everyone.

Effective business development starts with local action and understanding. The Business Playbook helps create capable Canadian companies ready for tomorrow’s challenges. These enterprises can grow despite trade uncertainties and market pressures. Their success makes our economy more resilient and creates opportunities for future generations. This practical, forward-thinking program is exactly what Canadian business needs right now.

The future of Canadian business depends on programs like this. The Business Playbook prepares entrepreneurs for real-world challenges by combining practical skills with strategic thinking. It builds stronger companies and more capable business leaders. These elements work together to create a more dynamic and resilient Canadian economy ready for whatever comes next.

This article is a part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.