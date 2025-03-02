Uncontested candidate outlines vision for VP Internal role at SU forum

By Lexus Rae, March 2 2025—

This week, the University of Calgary’s Students’ Union (SU) hosted the Vice President Internal forum for the SU general election 2025. The uncontested candidate Lorraine Ndovi is a fourth-year Bachelor of Social Work student and is the current SU Social Work representative.

“I care a lot about fostering diversity in the university, creating better accessibility for students as well as fostering a richer sense of community,” Ndovi said in her opening statement.

Ndovi discusses how her platform would support International students by having more channels to communicate directly to the SU by reviving the International Students Association. She said this would allow students to have proper forms of communication and have their concerns understood and heard.

Ndovi was asked if her campaign goals are aligned with the university’s Indigenous strategy of ii’ taa’poh’to’p.

“One of the biggest aspects of my campaign is about nurturing diversity and collaborating with the different Indigenous services on campus” Ndovi stated. “I would prioritize reciprocity and relationship building as well as listening to the Indigenous voices on campus,” she continued.

It has been common over the past year for clubs on campus with different ideologies to clash with each other. These clubs come to the VP Internal to try to get them to pass judgment or side with a club. Ndovi explains how she would resolve this situation while also staying neutral.

“If I find myself personally siding with one club over another I would definitely have to keep that separate and talk to a staff lead about the situation,” Ndovi said. “ I want to ensure that I am equally supporting all students,” she continued.

Ndovi goes on to explain how she would like to improve the way that she leads to become more of an outward-facing leader.

“The ways that I most naturally lead tend to be more behind the scenes,” said Ndovi.

In Ndovi’s platform, she stated that she wants to work with the Women’s Resource Center and the Faith and Spirituality Center to increase awareness about these spaces.

“ I would want to increase awareness about quality money [for these spaces],” Ndovi explained. “Because I think that there are a lot of students with great ideas [for these spaces] that need the funding and the resources to get the ideas off the ground,” Ndovi continued.

In Ndovi’s closing remarks, she showcased her commitment to advocacy in the student body.

“I think that the student body should vote for me as VP Internal because I am someone who really cares about seeing changes and advocating for students. It’s always been really important to me in my social work advocacy as well. I want to make changes that are going to last way beyond my time if I am elected,” she said.

Voting will take place March 4-6, available online through myUofC Student Center, as well as in-person polling stations across campus.