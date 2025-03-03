Presidential candidates debate tuition, student jobs and advocacy at SU forum

By Vama Saini, March 3 2025—

The SU General Election presidential forum was held, with candidates Matthew Johnson and Naomie Bakana presenting their platforms and answering questions on key student issues. The event included opening statements, a speed round of factual questions and a debate segment where candidates responded to each other’s policies.

Johnson emphasized his commitment to student engagement and advocacy.

“I want to be out there talking to students, making sure that they know exactly what we can and should be doing for them,” Johnson said.

Bakana, the current SU VP Internal, highlighted her experience within the SU and her ongoing advocacy work.

Presidential Candidate Naomi Bakana / Photo by Daman Singh

She pointed to her past work pushing for affordable housing initiatives and advocating for student employment programs.

“I believe that my previous experience in the SU has put me in the perfect position to run for president,” Bakana said.

Both candidates addressed strategies to handle tuition hikes and improve student affordability.

Johnson advocated for a more proactive lobbying approach.

“It’s not being afraid to say in an assertive matte. We can and should be doing more,” he said, emphasizing collaboration with the SU VP External to lobby municipal, provincial and federal governments.

Bakana focused on maintaining existing tuition caps.

“I’m pushing for the maintenance of the two per cent provincial cap on tuition and also pushing for an international student tuition cap to be implemented,” she said, highlighting the need for stable and predictable tuition fees.

Presidential Candidate Matthew Johnson / Photo by Daman Singh

When asked about student outreach, Johnson proposed regular meetings with faculty club presidents to improve communication channels.

“It’s very simple to rent out a room to meet with these faculty club members and make sure that we’re listening to them, that we’re hearing them out,” he said.

Bakana pointed to the current structure of the Student Legislative Council (SLC) as a key mechanism for student input.

“I would definitely be sure that I rely on the SLC to kind of push these conversations further,” she said. “Faculty representatives already do meet regularly with their own students.”

Both candidates supported bringing back the Summer Temporary Employment Program (STEP), which previously provided thousands of student job opportunities.

“I do believe that if we want more jobs to be created for students, we want more students to have these opportunities, then STEP has to be brought back,” Bakana said, citing the program’s success in its final year.

Johnson agreed but emphasized a broader strategy that included discussions with multiple levels of government.

“This is a program that works that can help grow the economy, help create jobs and help support small businesses and students at the same time,” he said.

Voting for this year’s SU General Election will take place online through the Student Center from March 4-6. In-person polling stations are available as well.