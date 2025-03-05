About that “good call” 

By Leah Mushet, March 5 2025—

It wasn’t so long ago—February 1st, to be exact—that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced counter-tariffs worth $155 billion on United States imports in response to American tariffs on Canadian goods. Two days later, Trudeau revealed on X that after a “good call” with President Donald Trump, the proposed tariffs would be paused for at least 30 days. Relief spread across Canada, temporarily averting the negative effects on employment, inflation, government revenue, and a declining GDP. However, as the 30-day window ended, the Trump administration proceeded with the threatened tariffs. Now that the 25 per cent tariffs are in place, what does this mean for Canadian-American trade relations? While negotiations continue, Canada is implementing policies to mitigate the impact and potentially convince the US to remove these tariffs. But is this the best way to defend the economy?

The White House explained their reasons for the tariffs clearly. Trump promised to sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25 per cent tariff on all products entering the United States. The US justified these tariffs as a way to fight the opioid crisis, noting that “trade accounts for 67 per cent of Canada’s GDP” while only making up “24 per cent of U.S. GDP.” Why target Canada? The Trump administration claims Mexican drug cartels moving fentanyl across US borders have set up labs in Canada. They reference a “recent study” showing growth in Canada’s drug production, which now circulates in international markets. Trump is using Canada’s reliance on trade as leverage for a push against fentanyl production. But will border security measures be enough to address the tariffs? And does Canada really have a fentanyl crisis?

In response, Trudeau announced on X that Canada is launching a $1.3 billion plan to strengthen border security. This includes hiring a fentanyl czar, listing crime cartels as terrorist entities, and forming a Joint Strike Force with Americans while sharing intelligence on organized crime. Are these steps necessary? To answer that, we first must assess the Trump administration’s claims about Canada’s role in the fentanyl crisis.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has discovered that Mexican cartels and Chinese networks are smuggling totoaba fish to Canadian ports. While fish might seem harmless, it is the trade that matters. The fish bladders are exchanged for chemicals used to make fentanyl. Vancouver’s port is commonly used as a transport point because it connects West Coast ports like California and Mexico to Asian and European markets. This issue affects not just Canada but countries worldwide.

Canada has also seen increasing domestic fentanyl use. A 2019 article on Canada’s hidden opioid crisis noted that over 80 per cent of opioid-related deaths come from accidental illicit fentanyl injection. The 2018-2019 Criminal Intelligence Service Canada (CISC) report showed that between 2015-2018, Canadian crime groups involved in fentanyl distribution increased by a staggering 1500 per cent. The 2023 CISC report found their involvement grew by another 35 per cent since 2019, with fentanyl remaining a major cause of overdoses. The CISC advises that because these groups are significant players in the transit of drugs to other countries, international collaboration between Canadian law enforcement and international partners will be crucial in tackling the flow of illegal drugs.

With the tariffs now affecting our economy, is the Prime Minister taking the right approach with these border measures? Given these facts—could it hurt? These tariffs are already damaging Canada’s economy. However, tackling fentanyl trafficking in Canada could not only convince the US to lift them—it could save lives. Though driven by economic pressure, the border measures might prove to be a blessing in disguise for both domestic and international concerns.

This article is a part of our Opinions section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.