Provincial government cuts funding to gambling support group 

By Lexus Rae, March 31 2025—

The Alberta government has cut funding to a gambling support group that focuses on video gaming with students. The Edmonton-based Problem Gaming Resources Network will lose approximately $130,000 in funding. The province is looking into reallocating funds to allow private gaming operators under a regulated system.

In an interview with the Gauntlet, Nolan Gooding — doctoral student in Clinical Psychology — discussed how video game addiction affects students.

Gooding shared that worldwide, around 6 per cent of young adults struggle with video game addiction. Young adults often don’t notice when playing video games becomes a problem.

“It starts when you spend less time with your friends and you spend more time being isolated,” Gooding said.

Gooding shared that a large part of what the Problem Gaming Resources Network provided to students was education about the problems associated with gambling and video games, and the signs and symptoms of addiction.

“This support organisation plays a huge role in the prevention of gaming problems and education,” Gooding said.

Understanding that one’s behaviours could lead them to a video gaming addiction is important when it comes to preventing it.

The funding was cut because the organization does not provide direct services. The government wants the funding to go to services that directly support Albertans who are already struggling with a gambling addiction.

PGRN still had one year left in its agreement with the government that provided 95 per cent of the network’s annual budget. Without this funding the support group will close their doors.

Learn more about gambling research in Alberta and the Problem Gaming Resources Network.