U of C’s Faculty Association files two additional grievances following initial complaints over arts programs suspensions 

By Jill Reeves, April 21 2025—

Following a previous policy grievance issued by the University of Calgary’s Faculty Association (TUCFA) regarding the arts programs changes, the association has released two more, focusing on process abuses and the use of misleading information.

Addressed to the Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Dr. Aofie Mac Namara, the initial grievance was in regard to violating agreement protocols in the faculty’s undertaking of a curriculum renewal process.

The proposed renewal process includes the suspension of admissions to programs within the School of Creative and Performing Arts (SCPA), the School of Language, Linguistics, Literature, and Culture (SLLLC) and the Department of Classics and Religion (CLARE).

Following suit, TUCFA issued a second grievance on Jan. 28, 2025, addressed to Provost and Vice-President Dr. Sandra Davidson. The grievance opens with TUCFA declaring the initiation of the step one policy grievance, in accordance with Article 24 of the Collective Agreement, centered on the abuse of management rights by the Dean of the Faculty of Arts.

It was noted in the grievance that Dean Mac Namara’s actions during an Arts Faculty Council meeting had created an environment unsuitable for full consultation within the faculty regarding the program changes. Considering this, the grievance suggests Dean Mac Namara’s actions to have been an abuse of processes and bias in presiding. At the time of issuing this grievance, TUCFA stated the violations occurred within Article 3, Article 21.1.4, and the preamble of the Collective Agreement. In addition, the grievance asserts that the governance principles highlighted in the Terms of Reference for Arts Faculty Standing Committees and the conduct of meetings guidelines stated in the Arts Faculty Council Committee Terms of Reference have been violated.

The thrid grievance, issued Feb. 6, 2025, focused on new information received by the association and a resolution of the required remedies to provide a more extensive correction.

TUCFA states within the grievance that they were made aware of insufficient reasoning offered by the Dean of the Faculty of Arts regarding program suspensions during an Academic Program Subcommittee (APS) meeting on Jan. 20, 2025. This entailed questioning the program’s academic relevance and quality, the nature of academic expertise within said areas and the supposed failures of the programs to assimilate into diversity initiatives.

These concerns were not made aware to faculty before or in preparation for the meeting, and were not made available following the meeting either. The association maintains that the allegations and justifications for the program closures, as presented by Mac Namara, are unfounded and that suspending programs on this basis constitutes disciplinary action without just cause.

In regard to corrective actions, the association suggests a full declaration that the terms of the Collective Agreement have been violated, a public repudiation of the Dean’s comments on academic colleagues, a General Faculties Council review of processes and policies and that registration should re-open for all affected programs.

Suspension of academic programs without sufficient consultation is not only in violation of several articles of the Collective Agreement, including Articles 3, 6, 7, 20, 21, and 29, that represented the rights of management, academic freedoms and processes, and discipline procedures, but it also takes away student opportunity to contribute to diverse areas of academia.

The Alberta Colleges and Institutes Faculties Association (ACIFA) highlights the importance of ensuring academic integrity standards are met by faculty in post-secondary settings in a report released in 2023. Upholding an equitable system, starting at the faculty levels, ensures students have the means necessary to embrace quality education.