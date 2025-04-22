Why UCalgary’s Quantum City qHub has me excited for Alberta’s future

By Josie Simon, April 22 2025—

UCalgary opened Quantum City’s qHub on March 21. This development is an essential step for Alberta’s quantum technology sector. It will change our province’s technology landscape and economic future.

What is Quantum City’s qHub?

The qHub is a large collaborative space that spans 17,400 sq. ft. Located in the Alastair Ross Technology Centre (ARTC) within the University Innovation Quarter (UIQ), it brings together researchers, industry partners and emerging talent in the field of quantum technology. The qHub aims to facilitate the connection between research, development, and the adoption of quantum technologies.

The centre didn’t appear overnight. It grew from years of quantum investment in Alberta. For over 20 years, major quantum advancements totalling more than $30 million have taken root here. In 2022, Quantum City was established through a partnership between the University of Calgary, the Government of Alberta and technology company Mphasis. This partnership brought over $100 million in private and public investments.

Why this matters for Alberta

I’m excited about qHub because it positions Alberta as a leader in quantum innovation. Quantum technology represents a fundamental shift in processing information and solving problems.

The qHub will be a gathering place where experts from different fields can explore quantum technology applications. These applications span multiple industries – from medicine and energy to communications and aerospace.

Alberta now has world-class research facilities, strong institutional support and a growing network of investors. This combination creates perfect conditions for quantum advancement. The qHub will drive industry transformation through these advancements.

The global context

qHub is launching at a great time. The United Nations has announced that 2025 will be the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology (IYQ). This global initiative aims to raise awareness about quantum science and encourage countries to work together.

UCalgary has proudly sponsored this initiative. University leaders even attended the kickoff event in Paris earlier this year. This global recognition places Alberta’s quantum efforts on the world stage.

Programs that make a difference

What makes qHub special are its innovative programs. The Global Challenge Series will address industry-specific problems through quantum technologies. It will leverage global talent and expertise.

The Scientist-in-Residence program offers tailored guidance to organizations exploring quantum solutions. These programs create real pathways for the adoption of quantum technologies.

Balancing opportunity and risk

Quantum technology brings both opportunities and challenges. A quantum computer could potentially bypass sophisticated encryption systems. This raises concerns about privacy and security.

The qHub aims to understand how to use this technology ethically while finding ways to reduce risks. As Megan Lee, Managing Director of Quantum City, explained,

“It’s kind of like a Y2K — we knew it was happening, then we had time to prepare for it… so we can learn from that experience and be better prepared for the days when quantum technologies are here.”

My excitement for Alberta’s future

I’m excited about qHub because it’s not just about technology; it’s an economic opportunity for our province. It will create jobs, boost our economy and expand possibilities.

The qHub embodies Quantum City’s core values: transparency, collaboration, ecosystem empowerment and creative courage. These values ensure the benefits of quantum technology will be shared widely.

With qHub, Alberta is taking the lead in the quantum revolution. The collaborative space will turn quantum technologies into practical solutions. It will position our province as a national and international leader in the new quantum economy.

The future of quantum technology in Alberta looks bright. The qHub gives us a place to gather, innovate and transform our future. I can’t wait to see what breakthroughs emerge from this exciting new space.

