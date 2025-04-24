Voting on campus

By Jill Reeves, April 24 2025—

The 2025 Canadian federal election will be taking place on April 28, in which the country will elect members to the 45th Canadian Parliament.

The Student’s Union (SU) historically holds a campaign encouraging students to vote, and this year is no different. “Get Out the Vote” featured on the SU’s website holds information regarding how and where students can vote on campus.

In an interview with the Gauntlet, VP External Mateusz Salmassi of the Student’s Union shares this year’s pivotal change to emphasize face-to-face encouragement to vote, by partnering with New Majority.

“We also partnered with an organization called New Majority, which is a subtractor with Elections Canada and employs students to canvas fellow students and walk them to the polls and encourage them to vote,” he said. “We partnered with them because we felt strongly that the most effective way to get students to the polls was through face-to-face activation rather than simple online marketing campaigns,” he said.

This year, students from anywhere in Canada are eligible to vote at a special polling station on the main floor of Hunter Student Commons between April 13 and April 16. Students are able to vote to elect members within their home ridings, but also are provided the opportunity to instead vote within the allocated Calgary riding if able to provide proof of living on residence.

To be able to vote, proper identification must be brought, and is determined by Elections Canada. It is acceptable to have one piece of identification, such as a driver’s license, if it contains your photo, name, and current address. A second option is available as well, which includes bringing two pieces of identification in your name and showing your current address. Elections Canada accepts an inclusive range of two-piece identification methods.

Students originating from other parts of Canada but wishing to vote in the University of Calgary’s electoral district are required to provide a Letter of Residence, which includes seeking a signature from administration at the Residence Service Center.

Although voting on campus is only available for a short period of time, there are still many other ways for students to vote leading up to the election.

Community advanced polls will be held between April 18 and April 21. As well, before 4 pm on April 21, all Elections Canada offices will be available for in-person voting. For those residing outside of Calgary, mail-in voting applications will be accepted until April 22.

Salmassi reported that in terms of metrics, a turnout of over 1000 voters was allegedly determined at the voting location on campus. As well, he emphasized the importance of students getting out to vote.

“It’s crucial for students to vote to ensure that politicians are actually meeting our needs, and we want to demonstrate that we’re a voting block and that our issues are worth paying attention to,” he said.

Election day is April 28, in which polls will be open for voting between 7:30 am and 7:30 pm.

More information directly from Elections Canada can be found here.