SLC approves 2025–26 SU Budget, hears Board of Governors update

By Anna Maxwell, July 1 2025—

A Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) meeting took place on June 17, where the council approved the 2025–26 Students’ Union operating budget and received a Board of Governors post-report.

President Naomie Bakana presented the budget to the council during the meeting. She began by explaining that the SU operates as a not-for-profit organization, which means it cannot approve a deficit budget and must allocate all revenues each year.

Budget planning began in January and underwent final review by the Operations and Finance Committee before being presented to SLC. The budget, which takes effect on July 1, outlines funding allocations across the Students’ Union (SU).

According to Bakana’s presentation, the SU anticipates a $1,725 surplus this year, an increase from last year’s $486. In response to a councillor’s question about the growing surplus, Bakana stated that the additional revenue is due to increased student activity and event bookings.

“It’s not going into our pockets,” she said. “It’s going directly back into services that students rely on.”

Bakana reported that the Den & Black Lounge reported a 10 per cent increase in sales compared to last year, with renewed event programming and updated menus supporting its post-pandemic recovery.

The MacEwan Conference and Event Centre also reported higher event bookings contributing to revenue. In Student Services, wages for student staff have been raised to $17.20 per hour, and several cost centres, including the Q Centre, campus food bank and off-campus housing support, will receive continued funding.

“An opportunity in this budget is building capacity and highlighting new projects,” said Bakana, noting ongoing efforts to strengthen service delivery despite inflationary challenges.

Executive members then presented their respective budgets, detailing the special initiatives they intend to pursue during the year.

President Bakana has allocated funding toward the Equity Opportunity Fund and a reserve for emerging advocacy and consultation needs.

“This allows us to respond quickly to student concerns that come up throughout the year,” said Bakana.

Vice President Academic Gabriela Dziegielewska’s projects include the Deans’ Brunch to build faculty-student relationships, the annual Teaching Excellence Awards and the Undergraduate Research Symposium, which celebrates student research achievements.

Vice President Internal Lorraine Ndovi has prioritized destress kits to raise awareness about food security and its link to academic wellbeing, a Cultural Day event to highlight student diversity and consultation initiatives with international students.

“We want to build a student experience that’s inclusive, engaging, and responsive,” said Ndovi.

Vice President External Julia Law’s portfolio will support the Calgary Leaders’ Dinner — an event connecting student leaders with government officials — as well as ongoing advocacy through the Calgary Student Alliance, where she now serves as Chair.

The budget passed unanimously under Resolution 83.04, with no opposition or abstentions. It will guide SU operations for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

Before the approval of the budget, Board of Governors Representative Lujaina Eldelebshany delivered a post-report on the June 13 Board of Governors meeting, summarizing key policy updates for the council.

According to her report, the first agenda item discussed was a proposal to formalize the University of Calgary’s position on freedom of expression, led by Provost Dr. Sandra Davidson.

“The general purpose of this was to formalize the long-standing position on freedom of expression that the university had set out a couple of years ago,” said Eldelebshany.

She added that, to her understanding, the proposal had already gone through several rounds of internal review. Eldelebshany also stated that some faculty board members raised questions about the policy’s potential impact on academic autonomy, particularly concerning faculty responses to media inquiries.

“One board member mentioned they still don’t see what they need to trust that the university will use this policy to support robust academic representation,” said Eldelebshany.

Eldelebshany also reported that University President Ed McCauley confirmed the upcoming closure of the Qatar campus, a decision that had been discussed in earlier meetings.

“There wasn’t much surprise there,” she noted, adding that the announcement was more of a formality at this stage.

The report concluded with Eldelebshany mentioning that McCauley was recognized with the L.B. Pearson Award for his leadership in university athletics, and the Senate once again out-fundraised the Alumni Association in their annual giving competition.

For agendas, minutes and upcoming meetings, visit the SU website.