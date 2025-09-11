FROSH: Affordable food? Battling food insecurity on campus 

By Anna Maxwell, September 11 2025—

The University of Calgary and the Students’ Union (SU) have created a variety of programs to support students in managing food insecurity on campus. Find the basics down below.

Students’ Union Food Bank

The SU Campus Food Bank provides year-round emergency food relief to our campus community through balanced hampers, emergency snacks, and the Good Food Box affordable produce program. For confidential support, call 403-220-8599 or email foodbank@ucalgary.ca.

Good Food Box

The Good Food Box program is operated by the Community Kitchen Program of Calgary, allows members of our campus community to gain access to affordable boxes and fruits and vegetables at more accessible prices. The Students’ Union Campus Food Bank serves as the hub for this initiative!

Boxes will always contain a variety of seasonal produce, such as apples, carrots, onions, limes, etc, and will prioritize maximum quantity and value for the price point. Pricing for a small box (approximately 15-20 pounds) is $30, a medium box (25-30 pounds) is $35 and a large box (35-40 pounds) is $40.

If you’re looking to order from the Good Box program, orders are placed in person at the Volunteer Services Office, located in Room 225 of the MacEwan Student Centre, with cash being the only accepted form of payment. Order deadlines and pickup times can be viewed on the Student Union Website, under the Student Programs tab.

At the Campus Food Hub

Affordable Food Market

The Campus Food Hub at the University of Calgary is the centre for affordable food support on campus grounds, and hosts an affordable food market multiple times a week for our community. Supported by funding from the SU Quality Money program, the market operates Tuesdays (1–6 p.m.), Wednesdays (11 a.m.–4 p.m.), and Thursdays (9 a.m.–2 p.m.). Shoppers are encouraged to bring their bags. The Hub also serves $1 coffee and tea during these hours! Credit and debit only.

Ladle Up

The Ladle Up! program serves hearty soups for only $2 every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Campus Food Hub. With a menu that changes each week, it offers the campus community a rotating selection of fresh, affordable lunch options. Credit and debit only.

Breakfast Club

Every Thursday from 9 to 11 am, students can grab a quick, affordable breakfast at the Campus Food Hub. Options include $3 smoothies and a $2 Grab and Go bag with items like fruit, toast, egg bites, or overnight oats. Credit and debit only.