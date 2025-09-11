Breaking down the Tri-Media alliance

By Vama Saini, September 11 2025—

If you’re looking to dive into campus life, build practical skills and meet some of the coolest people at the University of Calgary, the Tri-Media Alliance is where you want to be. Made up of the Gauntlet, NUTV and CJSW 90.9 FM, the alliance is the heart of student-run media on campus — and it’s open to absolutely everyone, no matter your background or skill level. Whether you’re interested in writing, filmmaking or broadcasting, each group offers hands-on experience, mentorship and a welcoming community.

The Gauntlet

Founded in 1960, the Gauntlet is UCalgary’s independent, student-run online and print publication. With no formal journalism program at the university, the Gauntlet trains the next generation of reporters, photographers, illustrators and editors. You could be doodling graphics one day, reviewing a music festival the next or covering major student protests in the city, all with guidance from an experienced editorial team.

We cover everything students care about: clubs, campus news, op-eds about student rights and much more. To join, sign up for a volunteer orientation on our website and meet our volunteer coordinator, Ilana, who will get you started. Once you’re in, you can contribute to any section.

NUTV

The youngest member of the Tri-Media Alliance, NUTV is the campus TV station and your gateway into filmmaking, screenwriting and on-screen storytelling. They’re the brains behind the programming you see on the MacEwan Hall screens, whose content lives on their YouTube channel.

NUTV hosts workshops year-round on everything from camerawork to editing, plus weekly pitch meetings where you can share ideas and jump into productions. Their annual Summer Film School is a must-try — you’ll create your own short film and see it screened at their September student film festival.

CJSW 90.9 FM

CJSW is more than just the campus radio station — it’s a cornerstone of Calgary’s arts and culture scene. You’ve probably spotted their iconic green stickers in shops and cafés across the city. With 24/7 programming run by volunteers, CJSW has something for every taste, from distorted noise punk to soothing folk and even spoken word deep dives into niche topics.The station is also one of the coziest, most welcoming spaces on campus. Volunteers can start by writing music reviews or producing content, and eventually make their way onto the airwaves. To join, email their volunteer coordinator at office@cjsw.com and prepare to meet a community that’s as cool and indie as university life gets.